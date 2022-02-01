History Maker: Sylvester Clark Long, aka Buffalo Child Long Lance

At 19, he lied about his age and applied to the Carlisle, Pa., Indian Residential School as a Cherokee since the Lumbee were not a federally recognized tribe. He excelled on the track and debate teams. Fellow classmate and future Olympian Jim Thorpe would be a lifelong friend. While in Carlisle, he changed his last name to Long Lance.

He won an appointment to West Point but intentionally failed the entrance exam, worried the scrutiny of being the first Native appointee would uncover his African heritage. He joined the Canadian Expeditionary Forces in 1916 to fight in World War I, where he was wounded in action.

Settling in Alberta after the war, he wrote for newspapers covering legal and moral challenges faced by the First Nations in western Canada.

A local Blackfoot tribe adopted him and gave him the name Buffalo Child which he used the rest of his life.

He wrote an “autobiography” of his life as a member of the Blood tribe in Montana. Nearly entirely fabricated, it was captivating and became an international best-seller in 1928 which set him up as a darling of the New York socialite scene and put him in high demand as a lecturer on Native American issues.