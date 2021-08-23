History maker: Zachary Smith Reynolds

Smith Reynolds was close with his three siblings, according to a 1980 interview with his sister Nancy, but idolized the eldest, Dick, who became an amateur pilot and eventually founded Reynolds Aviation, based at Miller Municipal Airport.

Reynolds, emulating his brother, learned to fly and sky dive. The brothers honed their flying at barnstorming events where they raced and flew daredevil stunts.

“He was so intelligent and so adult in his thinking,” sister Nancy Reynolds said in 1980. “He was a very strong character, Smith was. To do the things he did in aviation … He had a mechanical, mathematical type of mind. Inventive.”

His potential in the growing air transportation industry was never realized.

Smith Reynolds died of a gunshot in Reynolda, his home. The only people known to have been present were a good friend and his second wife of less than a year. Whether murder, accident or suicide, the case was never solved. But his siblings and uncle ensured that his name would not be forgotten.

The airport where young Smith spent so many hours now bears his name, done by his idolized older brother when he was mayor.

But the more impactful legacy is the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, created by his siblings with their portions of his estate to improve lives in North Carolina, a mission that continues 90 years later with millions of dollars invested in initiatives from education to public health and more.