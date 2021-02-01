At Sungold Farms, Natalie Sevin and crew see uptick in folks using fresh produce while stuck at home.

A building on the property is slated to become partitioned into walk-in coolers set at various degrees. Covered tables outside for washing and packing produce will be part of that project. And Sevin’s dad, Philippe, has his eye on several irrigation projects for the outdoor fields in advance of their first planting in March. Those fields are the grounds for summer farm annuals such as cucumbers, squash, and tomatoes, including the namesake Sungold.

If this all sounds, well, bucolic in this time of COVID-19, Sevin says that’s because it is.

“COVID hasn’t affected us too much,” she says. “Seasons change, things still grow.”

By the time last March’s “shelter in place” orders were issued, summer crops were in the ground. Farmers market traffic was down.

“We always had our wonderful regulars. Then, we started seeing new faces as business picked back up,” Sevin says. “We never needed to advertise our CSA program; it had steady interest. That told me that more people were cooking at home, or maybe they were more interested in healthy eating to build healthy immune systems.”