Homeschooling: Different for every child.

In August, my daughter and I embarked on her third year of homeschool. She’ll be in eighth grade this year.
So many families choose homeschooling because it can provide a strong alternative to in-school learning. For our family, it was a necessity due to food allergies and a very alarming incident.
My daughter has had severe allergies to nuts and tree nuts her entire life. In fifth grade, she wound up at Brenner’s Children Hospital for an anaphylactic reaction, which led to an overnight stay. As you can imagine, this was terrifying for both of us.
Ever since the incident, my daughter was fearful of another reaction, which led to disruptions in her learning ability. Leaning on several friends who were already homeschooling their children, we decided to make the change.
The Winston-Salem community has so many Facebook and in-person groups, co-ops, and opportunities for the homeschooling population that I was frequently awed by how large and supportive the local homeschool community really is.
Switching has been one of the best decisions I’ve made.
There are many myths concerning homeschooling and I can say those myths are far from the truth.
No, homeschoolers aren’t anti-social or less educated. No, they don’t lack in opportunities simply because they don’t attend public or private schools.
To help quell these two big misconceptions, the state of North Carolina requires that all homeschooled students take a standardized test so their progress is noted. I find the results give me (as a teacher and parent) a sense of where my daughter is placing. I’ve found she always places at least two grades above of her level, so clearly she’s learning and on track.
Homeschooling allows us to create our own schedule and curriculum. My daughter was no longer bored while doing busy work or waiting for classmates to catch up. After all, every child learns at different rates. We can choose topics of study she’s really interested in — ones that could even lead to an eventual career.
Many often wonder what a day in the life of a homeschool student is like. The best answer? It’s different for every child and family. But that’s the beauty of homeschooling. You can adapt the curriculum and schedule to what works best for your family.
This year, my daughter is looking forward to learning about U.S. history, algebra, poetry, biology, photography, fashion design, and economics. Best of all, we can incorporate daily and life experiences into our learning. I’m a big believer in learning from doing or experiencing, as textbooks and workbooks only teach so much.
Education has had a tumultuous year and because we were already homeschooling, it didn’t completely turn our lives upside down. Our group was still impacted, though, as field trips, co-ops, and extracurricular activities still were cancelled.
But there was still more of a maintained sense of normalcy in our learning. Many of you are learning as you go, thrust into the grasp of online learning from home while juggling the family schedule.
I’ve conducted these last two years homeschooling as a single mom who works full-time, so I know you can do it. There are plenty of online curriculums for all ages that provide lessons and tests, some of which are even free. All you really need is to do your curriculum research and support your child’s learning.
While homeschooling won’t be the right choice for every family, it has been for ours and can be for others, too.
For anyone interested in potentially homeschooling, I encourage you to visit the North Carolinians for Home Education website, which offers of a wealth of information, at nche.com. There is so much out there for homeschool curriculums so don’t get overwhelmed. Go with your gut and choose what works best for your child.
