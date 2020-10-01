Homeschooling: Different for every child.

You can do it

Education has had a tumultuous year and because we were already homeschooling, it didn’t completely turn our lives upside down. Our group was still impacted, though, as field trips, co-ops, and extracurricular activities still were cancelled.

But there was still more of a maintained sense of normalcy in our learning. Many of you are learning as you go, thrust into the grasp of online learning from home while juggling the family schedule.

I’ve conducted these last two years homeschooling as a single mom who works full-time, so I know you can do it. There are plenty of online curriculums for all ages that provide lessons and tests, some of which are even free. All you really need is to do your curriculum research and support your child’s learning.

While homeschooling won’t be the right choice for every family, it has been for ours and can be for others, too.

For anyone interested in potentially homeschooling, I encourage you to visit the North Carolinians for Home Education website, which offers of a wealth of information, at nche.com. There is so much out there for homeschool curriculums so don’t get overwhelmed. Go with your gut and choose what works best for your child.