Hot Springs helps wash away those winter doldrums

February is my birthday month, but I do not like February.

November and December are pretty fun because they are full of holidays and festivities. Even January is tolerable with its sense of new beginnings and time for resetting and regrouping.

February is just cold, short and depressing, so every February, I try to go someplace distracting for a reflective retreat. Last year, I was determined to find someplace new and different – some place warm, not too far away and affordable.

What I found – and will definitely return to – is Hot Springs, N.C. About three hours west of Winston-Salem, Hot Springs satisfied all of my requirements.

First, there is Hot Springs, the town, dotted with brew pubs, coffee and curio shops, a world-famous hiking-gear store, and plenty of friendly eateries, smack-dab on the Appalachian Trail.

Hot Springs Resort and Spa is what called me to drive into the snowy mountains to soak my birthday bones in a big tub of 104-degree pure mountain spring water on the shores of the French Broad River and Spring Creek.

We hiked a little. We soaked in the thermal spas every day.

At the resort and spa, crystal-clear carbonated waters are piped to modern, outdoor, jetted hot tubs that are drained and sanitized after each use. The standard mineral baths are $50 to $100 an hour for up to seven people.

There are also deluxe, premium and signature tubs that go up to $210 for 90 minutes. The latter have tables, chairs, fire containers, towels and robes. All of them have walls for privacy and views of the river.

They also have massage therapists on site, accommodations and camping.

We used Airbnb to find accommodations at Goldfinch Cabin, which sleeps up to seven, but the hosts also have a website where you can find this cabin and a slightly smaller one called Chickadee, which sleeps up to four.

Two things pleased us in particular about these cabins: They are pet-friendly and mere steps away from the Appalachian Trail. It bothers me to have to drive somewhere to walk. From the Goldfinch Cabin, I could just walk out the front door and hang a left to be hiking the Appalachian Trail. It was glorious.

We arrived ahead of check-in and so used the time to get oriented to the small town.

Our first stop at Artisun Gallery garnered us some cool jazz, man, played on a turntable with vinyl collection in view, some albums for sale, a lovely cuppa English breakfast tea for which the barista was kind enough to heat the oat milk, and a hot chocolate.

The restored 1890s hardware store has 4,000 square feet of pine floors, 18-foot tin ceilings, and weathered brick walls that create the provide a background for work by more than 30 local artisans.

After browsing the artwork and chatting with the proprietor, we swung over to the Grey Eagle Taqueria at Big Pillow Brewing for pork street tacos, which were generous enough to take some back to the cabin.

Check the website for hours, craft beer offerings, and live music.

We brought our own food and mostly cooked at the cabin, but when we come back, we want to try some of the other eateries.

And come back we will.