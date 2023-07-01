Haydee Thompson has done it again. The constant super host, “visionary innkeeper-extraordinaire” and creator behind the top wish-listed Airbnb in Winston-Salem has conjured up yet another artful lodging site and scene on the edge of downtown – the West Salem Art Hotel.

Located only minutes from the heart of the city in an historic 1931 brick building, the self-described “short-term dwelling and lower-case lux” hotel is Thompson’s latest immersive experience in the consummation of curated art and creative accommodations.

“Innkeeping may not have been Thompson’s initial career goal,” writes Innovation Quarter, “but hospitality comes naturally, and she cares for her guests with a kind of thoughtfulness that can only come from a sense of purpose.”

That sense of purpose, call it Thompson’s mission, has always been to assist local artists and makers in selling their wares to out-of-town guests and local art lovers alike.

For those who visit, Thompson’s West Salem Art Hotel is a remarkable pastiche of Winston-Salem’s eclectic makers.

Step inside and embrace a feeling of not being in Kansas anymore with the whimsical work of one of Winston-Salem’s favorite artists and creative laureates – Laura Lashley. Known across the city for her wonderful and wonder-filled public murals and mandalas, Lashley’s golden flowers electrify the Art Hotel’s entry hall. Consider yourself plugged in.

Down the hall, the Rose Room finds inspiration in Thompson’s memory of summers spent at her granny’s country house in England where she stayed in a room wallpapered with roses. Putting a modern twist on Thompson’s cozy and comfy, renowned Greensboro muralist Gina Franco invites curious guests to a game of hide-n-seek as she’s artfully hidden figures found in the Kama Sutra amidst the roses in a wall-to-ceiling mural.

This playful pursuit of pleasures, however artful, continues from room to room where an “Art”partment holds the charms and comforts of Old Hollywood, while the colorful Rainbow Room – a space currently in progress – awaits its own art salon.

Climb the stairs to the second floor where for an ooh-la-la moment in the Parisian Suite which boasts a stunning view of what Thompson amusingly calls Winston-Salem’s Eifel Tower – a cell tower that looms above the trees to the north.

Adjacent to the Winston-Salem Public House and Say So Coffee Shop, Thompson credits her post-pandemic good luck to the building’s owner Brice Shearburn for bringing the space to her attention. Though the building was pretty rough when she initially saw it, Thompson says “I could see what it could be.”

“Brice really supported of all my crazy ideas,” Thompson says.

That ability to see the future with what Thompson calls her “third eye” also manifested itself in the smallest of details. From found objects gathered dumpster diving behind John Kuhn’s glass studio to stage craft materials rescued from the now defunct Dudley’s Theater Supply, Thompson re-imagined found objects into genuine pieces of eye candy – not at all surprising for a Candy Crush champion, and yes, just one more of her many bona fides.

A resident of the neighborhood, Thompson is thrilled to live so close to a bustling downtown where quiet nights and early morning rooster crows from the urban farm next door can exist in perfect balance. When complete, Thompson says, the West Salem Art Hotel will have two Art/partments, four ensuites, a gallery space, an open kitchen and a gift shop attached to its finished outdoor solarium that continues to serve as a community event space.

This summer, readers and art lovers alike are encouraged to keep an eye out for Saturday morning art pop-ups and free outdoor art films. Later this fall, Thompson and the West Salem Art Hotel are scheduled to host their second annual Full Moon Festival on Saturday, October 28th.

For more information about the West Salem Art Hotel and upcoming events follow them on their Instagram page. Planning a staycation? Book a room at wsarthotel.com. I promise it’s truly a singular Winston-Salem experience.