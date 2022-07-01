How to choose your book-publishing path

The question we’re asked most often at Bookmarks is “How do I get my book published?”

People may want a quick answer, but it’s an incredibly complicated process. The book industry is ever changing, and more and more books are published each year. Technological advances have allowed for publishing methods to grow in exciting ways (outlined below).

Step one is to determine your goal in publishing. Is it to get your book into as many hands as possible, or do you only care that it is printed? There are three main ways to publish a print book right now — traditionally, self-publishing, or hybrid publishing.

Traditional Publishing

Writer’s Digest says that traditional book publishing “is when a publisher offers the author a contract and, in turn, prints, publishes and sells your book through booksellers and other retailers. The publisher essentially buys the right to publish your book and pays you royalties from the sales.”

If you’re considering this method, you most likely will need to acquire an agent, which is a whole different article (find a link with this article at winstonsalemmonthy.com).

Self-Publishing

There are several options when self-publishing, including print-on-demand, vanity, subsidy and self.

Definitions below are provided from Writer’s Digest.

● Print-on-demand (POD) publishers accept all submissions and anyone who is willing to pay is published. This method prints books one at a time as orders are placed.

● A vanity publisher publishes anyone's work provided they have the money to pay for their services. The manufacturer prints and binds a book on the author's dime and does not offer editing, marketing, or promotional assistance. However, the author owns the printed books and retains all profit from sales.

● A subsidy publisher is similar to a vanity publisher in that the author has to pay for the printing and binding of the book. However, this type of publisher contributes a portion of the cost to editing, distribution, warehousing, and marketing. In this case, the publisher owns the books until they are sold and the author makes money from royalties.

● Self-publishing requires the author to invest their own money to produce, market, distribute, and warehouse the book. While this can be a huge time commitment, the process can be more cost-effective than vanity or subsidy publishing.

Sometimes POD books are difficult for bookstores to carry because they are non-returnable. So if no one buys them, the bookstore is stuck with the cost and the inventory.

Vanity pose a similar challenge: These books can be difficult for bookstores to carry if the publisher doesn’t accept returns.

Most bookstores may accept self-published books (as defined above) on a consignment basis, but policies vary greatly.

Hybrid Publishing

This is similar to traditional publishing, but hybrid publishers “use an author-subsidized business model, as opposed to financing all costs themselves, and in exchange for a higher-than-industry-standard share of sales proceeds to the author,” according to the Independent Book Publishers Association.

This method has become popular for authors having difficulty obtaining an agent.

For many authors who are starting out, I’d recommend investigating the book industry to discover which path is best for you.

There are many local and national resources available to writers, including the Winston-Salem Writers group and the North Carolina Writers’ Network. There are many steps before and after publishing that many authors don’t consider, such as editing, design, marketing and event planning, to name a few.

Regardless of how a book is published, there are countless steps involved in getting a book into a reader’s hands. Bookmarks always hopes to increase access to books in our community for all ages, and we’re grateful to be in this city that’s so dedicated to the literary arts.