How Winston-Salem’s art house cinema has used virtual screenings to bring movies to the masses.

“I can walk down there in less than three minutes,” he says. “The last movie I saw there was ‘Ordinary Love’ starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville. That was the beginning of March. I loved the intimacy of the theater. I love the employees there. I love that students from School of the Arts do artistic work there, like the little films that tell you where the exits are. And with the Virtual Cinema, they’ve been very clear about how to access everything and have been able to respond to social issues.”

Desai has also been using the theater’s windows and poster frames to display local art and public service announcements. One poster for the upcoming James Bond flick, “No Time to Die,” featured actor Daniel Craig wearing a mask. Other works urged people to vote or thanked essential workers.

“The arts are an escape, they’re a celebration, and people are really missing that,” Desai says. “A return to pre-COVID days still feels far away. But the arts can really help people, and we want to do what we can. And eventually we’ll be open again.”

a/perture’s Virtual Cinema, which features first-run movies and curated film series, can be accessed at aperturecinema.com. Most of the films cost about $12 a piece to stream. Those paying for a film on the Virtual Cinema will typically have access to that movie for 72 hours. The theater, which operates as a nonprofit organization, also accepts donations through its website.