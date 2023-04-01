If you are a fan of or have an eye for design – whether interior or fashion – you might want to visit Accent Prone in Kernersville, the family owned and operated “lifestyle boutique” co-founded by the husband-and-wife design team of Justin and Cheri Lingafelt.

It’s more than a furniture and home décor store that also sells cool clothing. Accent Prone is a lifestyle.

That lifestyle brand is on full display in the design of a recent redo by Accent Prone’s lead interior designer Julie Short, who’s been with the company almost from the start. With degrees in interior design and business management, Short served as the store manager until about a year ago when she stepped back from the manager position to concentrate on growing Accent Prone’s interior design department.

It wasn’t long before Short was rewarded in her new role, when she received word that a new client was looking for a complete makeover of a three story townhouse on the edge of Winston-Salem’s downtown. Accustomed to helping customers and clients with just one or two rooms, Short was excited to have the opportunity to do what she did best – design from the ground up.

“New furnishings, accessories, even lighting,” says a giddy Short.

The designer admits the townhouse had its challenges – “the place was a cat-haven hotel with overhead boob lights,” she says with a laugh, referring to the innocuous flush mounted globes on the ceilings. She also had four months to pull off the full makeover.

Following her initial walk-through, where she took photographs and measurements, Short established her clients’ time line goals, their budget, and – she adds with a smile – “I gave them homework."

The assignment consisted of a detailed questionnaire of their likes and dislikes, allergy restrictions, entertaining goals, etc.

Her clients were the proud parents of a student athlete at a local university and looked forward to working with Short to create a place they could call home when they were in town. Short says the answers she received were extremely helpful in narrowing things down for her and her team. Then it was time for the mood board.

“A mood board is a starting or jumping off point for me,” Short says. “It really allows my creativity to go wild.”

One of the questions Short asked her clients was if they wanted a fireplace in their home away from home. While the idea of retrofitting the townhouse with a traditional fireplace seemed impossible, Short impressed her clients with an innovative approach to the second-floor living room – an accent wall deep enough to include a floating fireplace to serve as a focal point. Her clients’ new home would have a hearth.

The kitchen and dining areas were also on the second floor, and Short was tasked with finding a dining table and chairs for her clients’ family of five. She found the perfect ensemble and it’s amazing how much Short was able to design into a relatively narrow space with incredible attention to scale, aesthetic and comfort.

Finally, the master bedroom on the third floor needed some special attention. The townhouse’s relative western exposure was literally melting candles, so Short had remote shades on timers installed to minimize the heat of the afternoon sun.

This project – from mood boards to furniture curation – took two weeks. Once the owners approved her selections, it was time to get the place painted, make some minor repairs, and to construct the floor-to-ceiling accent wall in the living room.

In addition to juggling all her subcontractors, Short also ordered and supervised the deliveries and installation of all the furniture, lighting and accessory pieces – no small task in light of ongoing supply-chain issues.

The first time her out-of-town clients walked into their new space was July 1.

Short’s clients continue to keep an eye on their new townhouse between visits with Nest’s smart security on their smart phones. When they get to town, a framed map of the city’s downtown hangs in the kitchen – a nod to location that Short says is her signature design accent. It is a gentle reminder and the cartographic equivalent to “you are here” in Winston-Salem.