Winston-Salem's first International Women's Parade, March 11 downtown, won’t be its last.

The parade is expected to be an annual tradition, says Alicia M. Bailey, CEO and founder of Legacy Foundation for Women, which is partnering with the City of Winston-Salem and Novant Health to launch the event.

Why now? “This is the right time … because women are breaking barriers and soaring to new heights in business, politics, education, ministry and more,” she says.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. March 11 at Board and Fourth streets and will travel through downtown Winston-Salem.

The 2023 grand marshal is Mayor Pro Temp DD Adams.

Other participants include Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Girls Scouts of America, Winston-Salem Minsters Conference, Triad Cultural Arts, LEAD Girls of NC and elected leaders, Bailey says.

The nonprofit Legacy Foundation for Women, founded in 2016, is a faith-based philanthropic organization dedicated to telling the stories and recognizing pioneering and trailblazing women leaving a legacy in the community, Bailey says,

"I began this organization because I have a passion to serve others,” Bailey says. “Each of us have been given many different gifts and talents by God, and I believe that these gifts should be used to be in service of others by showing acts of kindness and love.”

Although the foundation’s mission is to celebrate women and girls of color, during March, it expands to all women, Bailey says.

For information on International Women's Parade and Women’s Month initiatives, visit legacyfoundationforwomen.com.