Just add water! Lots to enjoy at Lake Norman

Lake Norman is not just a lake lover’s paradise. It is North Carolina’s largest manmade lake and where locals and visitors gather when the weather heats up – for time on the water and relaxing afterward at waterfront bars and restaurants.
As summer approaches, water lover’s focus on the lake destination with boating, fishing, paddling and even swimming.
The 1,600-acre Lake Norman State Park in Troutman is the only place public swimming is allowed from Lake Norman shores. Aside from the parks’ beach, there are boat ramps, picnic shelters, camp sites, mountain biking and hiking trails.
For those who want more than a day trip, the primary Lake Norman towns – Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson, along with Mooresville – offer amenities you’d expected of large cities: plenty of unique boutiques and upscale specialty stores for shopping, dining and entertainment. Each town is conveniently located to the lake and water-based recreation.
For others, the main attraction is water and scenic Lake Norman.
CORNELIUS
MSN has ranked Cornelius as one of the best “lake towns” in the country. Visitors can rent a boat, jet skis, paddle boards and more, hang out at a lakeside park or eat at a waterfront restaurant.
Cornelius offers two water parks – 104-acre Jetton Park and Ramsey Creek Park, a 46-acre waterfront park with picnic shelters, a playground, volleyball courts, picnic facilities, fishing and boat slips.
During the summer, a swimming beach is popular (closed during the fall and winter months).
The go-to place for live music on the weekends is Boatyard Lake Norman. The restaurant has something for everyone with rotating food trucks in addition to the restaurant menu.
If staying on land is more your thing, shoppers flock to Jetton Village and numerous boutiques and eateries. Oak Street Mill is a favorite place for shoppers.
HUNTERSVILLE
The town of Huntersville has a little something for every taste, with a bit of history, nature and water.
The Hugh Torance House and Store, the oldest surviving store site in North Carolina, intrigue history buffs.
Outdoor fans enjoy nature-driven attractions such as the Latta Plantation Nature Preserve, the county’s largest green space with hiking trails, a nature center, an equestrian center, boating and fishing on Mountain Island Lake.
The Carolina Raptor Center is a popular attraction, and includes the Raptor Trail and Edna S. Moretti Environmental Education Center. The Quest Center, a part of the center, is home to multiple interactive exhibits, aquarium and hiking trails.
For a taste of the city Birkdale Village is a perfect choice. The Nantucket-style shopping complex is lined with locally owned stores, a pizza parlor, ice cream shop, wine room, a 16-screen stadium-seating movie theater, bookstores and clothing shops. Live bands play on warm-weather weekend evenings.
Mooresville is known as Race City USA but has plenty of water-based attractions. Getting on the water at Queen’s Landing, home of The Catawba Queen (Mississippi River boat style) and Lady of the Lake (luxury yacht) are favorite pastimes.
The Catawba Queen cruises Lake Norman year-round for lunch, dinner and sightseeing. Queen’s Landing also features a family entertainment center with two 18-hole mini-golf courses, a restaurant and deli/bar.
Stay: Located in the heart of downtown Davidson, the locally owned The Davidson Village Inn is convenient and luxurious. The Vine Society Wine Club is a popular part of the inn’s culture. (davidsoninn.com)