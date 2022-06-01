Just add water! Lots to enjoy at Lake Norman

ABOUT LAKE NORMAN

In 2018, Lake Norman was rated one of the “Top 10 Lakes in the U.S. Outside of the Great Lakes” by MSN.com.

It has 520 miles of shoreline and covers four counties.

At nearly 34 miles long and eight miles across at its widest point, Lake Norman is larger than the Sea of Galilee and is referred to as “The Inland Sea.”

