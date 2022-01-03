Laser Genesis Treats Skin Imperfections

A little time in the sun is refreshing and healthy. But too much sun can be unforgiving when it comes to our skin. Sooner or later many sun lovers find their way to a doctor, seeking a treatment to help rejuvenate aging and sun-damaged skin. Some of those treatments involve the use of a laser.
“It helps reverse all of the things the sun and having birthdays has had on our skin,” Dr. Sarah Taylor says.
Taylor is a medical dermatologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. One of the skin rejuvenating treatments she specializes in is called laser genesis.
“It’s one our most popular procedures,” Taylor says.
Laser genesis is a method of treating skin imperfections such as brown spots, redness, broken blood vessels, fine lines and enlarged pores.
“We do it on the face, typically, but people also do it on their neck and chest, especially women,” Taylor says.
The treatment can also be done on hands, forearms, legs, and even the tops of feet.
“Anywhere that sun damage has occurred,” Taylor says.
Unlike collagen injections, laser genesis uses a pulsing laser wand that is moved over the affected area to heat the skin and stimulate the body’s own collagen growth, which helps improve skin tone and texture.
The method is non-ablative – or scarring – and is popular because it is painless and only takes about 30 minutes. It‘s referred to as the “lunch break procedure.” Recovery, which takes about 24 hours to a week, is minimal, and there are rarely side effects.
“It is the only procedure that does not cause any pain and has no down time,” Taylor says.
Cost runs between $275 to $400. Because it is cosmetic, it is not covered by insurance.
The results tend to be gradual and progressive. Taylor recommends three treatments at one-month intervals.
For those who want a more effective treatment, Taylor refers them to Wake Forest Baptist Health for an ablative laser method that removes the thin outer layer of skin called the epidermis and heats the underlying skin (dermis) to stimulate the growth of new collagen fibers. As the area heals and regrows, the skin appears smoother and tighter.
The outpatient procedure is considered cosmetic surgery and requires general anesthesia. Recovery can take several weeks.
Taylor says Atrium offers a partially ablative laser treatment, which is less painful than an ablative procedure and only requires local anesthesia. It takes about an hour. Recovery is a little longer than the non-ablative method.
Atrium also has treatments for rosacea — blotchy red areas on the face caused by broken blood vessels — and cherry angiomas, which are red moles found anywhere on the body and can develop on the skin of those in their 30s.
Taylor says rejuvenation treatments are appropriate for all skin types and colors.
Titan — no pun intended – is another non-surgical, non-ablative treatment that tightens wrinkles and sagging skin on the lower face and neck with the use of infrared light.
For those opting for laser treatment, Taylor cautions against scheduling a beach trip immediately after skin resurfacing.
“You’ve really got to protect yourself from ultraviolet light, and summer is not a great time do laser procedures,” Taylor says.
Exposure to sun following a procedure could result in permanent scaring, so most people schedule the treatments in the fall and winter.
Taylor says most of the procedures done at Atrium are to treat minor imperfections of the skin. The practice does not offer plastic surgery.
“I don’t have the hand of God. I can help you a little bit, but we can’t erase everything,” Taylor says.
For those wanting a more permanent surgical treatment, Taylor will gladly confer.
“I spend a lot of my time educating people about that very thing,” Taylor says.
Taylor says she sometimes thinks of herself as a kind of skin contractor.
“I see everything. People come to me for consultations, and I see what they are wanting to improve,” she says.
For someone wanting a face or a neck lift, which she says is the “gold standard” of cosmetic treatment, she refers them to Wake Forest Baptist Health.
“The ultimate treatment is surgery,” Taylor says. “But there are many people who do not want to be put under general anesthesia, go into an operating room and have 8 to 12 weeks of significant down time.”
Which is why non-invasive laser resurfacing may be the thing for those who don’t want to go under the knife.
“There’s no downtime. It’s not painful,” Taylor says.
Practices like Atrium are there for people who want to try to undo what years of sun exposure has done to their skin. But it’s best to avoid sun damage to begin with, she says.
“Protect yourself from the sun, or I’ll be seeing you,” Taylor says.