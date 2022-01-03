Laser Genesis Treats Skin Imperfections

A little time in the sun is refreshing and healthy. But too much sun can be unforgiving when it comes to our skin. Sooner or later many sun lovers find their way to a doctor, seeking a treatment to help rejuvenate aging and sun-damaged skin. Some of those treatments involve the use of a laser.

“It helps reverse all of the things the sun and having birthdays has had on our skin,” Dr. Sarah Taylor says.

Taylor is a medical dermatologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. One of the skin rejuvenating treatments she specializes in is called laser genesis.

“It’s one our most popular procedures,” Taylor says.

Laser genesis is a method of treating skin imperfections such as brown spots, redness, broken blood vessels, fine lines and enlarged pores.

“We do it on the face, typically, but people also do it on their neck and chest, especially women,” Taylor says.

The treatment can also be done on hands, forearms, legs, and even the tops of feet.

“Anywhere that sun damage has occurred,” Taylor says.