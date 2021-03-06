Leading Connections: Regina Ford Hall, executive director of Boston-Thurmond Community Network.

“I know government work, but if this is the track I’m going to be on, I want to be taken seriously in the field,” she says.

Making connections is her “secret sauce,” Hall says. “I can build off of what the residents want. … I find joy in knowing that today’s efforts are toward long-term goals. I feel like I can grow with the work and see it manifest over time.

“One of coolest things about my job is that it's intergenerational — for the most part, most of the beneficiaries of this work have not even been born yet. To me, that’s both purposeful and powerful. That’s why I enjoy my job — it’s another way for me to give back to a city that has given so much to me.”

One of Hall’s first jobs was with the City of Winston-Salem.

Maurice “Mo” Green, chair of the board of the Boston-Thurmond Network and executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, was on the interview team that hired Hall.

“Regina is intelligent, personable, and a creative thinker,” Green says. “She’s committed to the work and the people in the Boston-Thurmond community.