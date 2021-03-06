Leading Inclusion: Tiffany Tate, founder of Career Maven Counseling.

Tiffany Waddell Tate learned the value of collaboration when she was an undergraduate theater student at Wake Forest University.

Directing a play and all that entails taught her to trust others to work with her on something she’s invested in heavily.

“It was a magical and deeply important experience for me that positively impacted the way I show up in community and professional spaces,” Tate says. “We need community and collaboration to accomplish anything of scale. It’s helped to get me where I am and to keep me grounded in reality.”

Tate, 35, is the associate director for national engagement at WFU. She’s also chief executive and founder of Career Maven Consulting, a business that helps people and companies reimagine the future of work through coaching, digital education, and training and development.

In December, she received a 2020 Winston Under 40 Leadership Award, honoring people who excel in their fields, contribute to the community, and demonstrate strong leadership for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

Tate says she’s motivated by a desire for anyone who has been underestimated or faced adversity to know that there’s a place for them in the world.