Leading the arts: Chase Law, president & CEO of Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

“I was sure I could raise money to help keep the arts alive,” she says, and dove headfirst into arts administration. “I had definitely found my calling.”

Law sees the coronavirus pandemic, like the tragedy in New York City, as time for a reset.

“This area is culturally rich, and this pandemic is an opportunity to look at where we’ve been and retell our stories,” she says. “Advocacy and awareness are a big piece of that. I want to be sure we are telling our stories and advocating the right way.”

Peggy Reingold, a senior consultant in community relations at Wells Fargo, is on the arts council board of directors.

“Chase brings a fresh perspective to this job,” Reingold says. “What we need is somebody who can lift their heads above the fray and see the broader view.

“The arts council will continue to be relevant, but it will be relevant in a new way.”

Reingold said that Law will be able to understand the next generation of donors who expect to see a direct relationship between their money and what it does.