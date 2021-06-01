LeanBack Soul Food Owner Savors Bringing People Together

You know that feeling you get when you’ve had a really good meal?

All you want to do is loosen the belt, lean back and rest for awhile.

That’s the premise behind Crissy Faison’s Winston-Salem-based catering business, LeanBack Soul Food.

Although she officially started her business in 2016, she has been cooking for others since her college days at N.C. A&T University. The journalism and mass communications major never charged anything for her meals — she just wanted to feed her friends.

“You know how it is, especially in college, you’re hungry. The cafeteria isn’t that good, and you get tired of takeout,” she says. “I never thought of it as a business. It was just something I enjoyed doing.”

She lived on campus all four years, but would cook at her friends’ homes. As the name of her business suggests, soul food is what she’s known for: fried chicken, meatloaf or fried fish, macaroni and cheese and collard greens. In addition to tasting delicious, Faison says, soul food brings people together.

“When you come home from college, it was something your grandma prepared,” she recalls.