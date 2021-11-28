Light Celebration: Singing in temple helps Jason McKinney find his voice

“I am using my voice to create music that is distinctly Jewish and Black at the same time, just as I am,” McKinney says.

McKinney says he often feels the need to “prove my Jewishness.”

“For a long period, especially when I would travel, I would always make sure, if I was going to go see a Jewish site … that I would have my prayer book with me and that my head was always covered,” he says.

In Turin, Italy, he was questioned by private security for 20 minutes. And in Mexico City, the federal guard got the rabbi – who was in the middle of the service – to come and clear McKinney to enter the temple.

“I know it’s all done in the name of safety because Jews in the physical world have had to struggle with anti-Semitism, which goes far and wide,” he says. “Anti-Semitism can make people do some horrible things.”

He hasn’t been challenged in North Carolina, he says. “Perhaps that’s because I’ve always felt comfortable, and this is my home.”

People are also curious about him. It gives him a chance to share his story, he says.

“I would say to those who might take umbrage at who I am that my identity does not affect your beliefs or freedoms and that I’m happy to have a conversation, happy to share my viewpoint and to continue a conversation that would lead to a road of peace between us.”