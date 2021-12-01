Lighten up! Anjel-ic Touch Makes Highland Park Homecoming Bright

At 83, the petite silver-haired, blue-eyed Jean Wilson seems to defy the passage of time.
Wilson recently returned to Winston-Salem, where she’s lived the better part of her life, after a two year sojourn in Wilmington.
“I moved to the coast to be near my son and his family,” she says. “Then COVID came.”
Quarantined for months in a new city and separated from friends and family, Wilson remained in Wilmington long enough to welcome her first great-grandchild — a granddaughter — into the world before deciding it was time to go home.
She missed her former townhouse at Highland Park, where her friend and neighbor, interior designer Anjel Herman, was keeping an eye out for anything that might look promising. The two had collaborated before, creating a space that one Marie Kondo decluttering disciple described as “a home that makes you feel peaceful.”
As fate would have it, the unit across the street from her previous home came on the market, and Wilson grabbed it.
While the place needed a lot of help, Wilson knew she could trust the talented Herman to renovate and decorate yet another tastefully stunning townhouse just the way she liked it.
“Did you see the ‘before pictures’ of this place?” she asks me. “It was all brown and gold; very dark.”
Sandwiched between two adjoining townhouses, the main floor of her new home received little natural light. While the foyer glowed in the afternoon sun, a 10 foot privacy wall at the rear of the house limited the light coming through the back.
Working within the parameters of the existing architecture, Herman proved inventive with her choice of finishes and furniture in her efforts to lighten up the interior space and reflect her client’s bright personality.
After months of addressing structural deficits, reworking the plumbing in the master bath, and painting all the walls, ceilings and floors variations on the theme of white, the decorator finally gave Wilson the thumbs up to come home.
“I just walked in, and it was all finished,” says Wilson with an air of astonishment.
Herman had unpacked Wilson’s belongings and arranged her furniture and artwork throughout the house, with the occasional nod or homage to Wilson’s life.
Standing in the entry hall, our conversation turns to a group of framed black-and-white recital photos artfully arranged on the wall.
“Anjel did that,” Wilson says.
“Is that you?”
“A long time ago,” she says.
Wilson started dancing when she was 11 and studied with Helen Stanley at the Vinni Frederick Dance Studio. She danced with the Winston-Salem Civic Ballet as a teenager in the 1950s.
She is especially proud of a photo of herself as Pandora -- the title role of the ballet “Pandora’s Box. “
“I can still remember my leading man -- Gene Hammet,” she says trying to recall the spelling of his last name for me. It was the first ballet she danced in which her partner had to catch her in mid-air.
“I told him that ‘You ever drop me, and it’s over.” She laughs.
Wilson’s late husband, Hugh, was the son of W.H. Wilson, who started Wilson Pest Control back in 1939. The couple met while attending Reynolds High School.
Hugh played on the football team, and Wilson says he was once written up in the newspaper for kicking a game-winning field goal. More importantly, she says with a smile “he attended all of my recitals.”
Standing in her bright white foyer, as peaceful as freshly fallen snow, I ask the spry octogenarian if she misses dancing.
“Oh, I still dance,” she says with a sparkle in her eye. “It’s how I exercise.”
“I just say ’Alexa, play the Beatles.’”
And then she adds - “if you want to live, you have to move.”