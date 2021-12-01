Lighten up! Anjel-ic Touch Makes Highland Park Homecoming Bright

At 83, the petite silver-haired, blue-eyed Jean Wilson seems to defy the passage of time.

Wilson recently returned to Winston-Salem, where she’s lived the better part of her life, after a two year sojourn in Wilmington.

“I moved to the coast to be near my son and his family,” she says. “Then COVID came.”

Quarantined for months in a new city and separated from friends and family, Wilson remained in Wilmington long enough to welcome her first great-grandchild — a granddaughter — into the world before deciding it was time to go home.

She missed her former townhouse at Highland Park, where her friend and neighbor, interior designer Anjel Herman, was keeping an eye out for anything that might look promising. The two had collaborated before, creating a space that one Marie Kondo decluttering disciple described as “a home that makes you feel peaceful.”

As fate would have it, the unit across the street from her previous home came on the market, and Wilson grabbed it.

While the place needed a lot of help, Wilson knew she could trust the talented Herman to renovate and decorate yet another tastefully stunning townhouse just the way she liked it.