“Look at the squirrel!” my hostess exclaimed. I was barely awake but sitting in the dining room in the breathtakingly, beautiful Bromfield Inn in Brevard. (I had arrived the night before and was contemplating the exciting day ahead over my first glass of iced coffee). It was an easy drive –about three hours west of Winston-Salem.

I love animals and nature, but frankly was not overjoyed that morning at the thought of seeing a squirrel – until I met the gaze of the furry critter through the glass door! Returning my stare was the famed white squirrel that makes it home in Brevard. I took it as a sign that I was in for a special day in the little town with a big personality.

Next up – hitting the trails of DuPont State Recreational Forest – a “bucket list check off” for many outdoor lovers including myself. There is plenty to see and do in Brevard but nature is the star attraction. Whether your jam is water, trails, forests or mountains – Brevard has it all.

That March day was magical – it was in the mid-70s, and locals and visitors were soaking up the moment. I was treated to creative way to see the forest with the help of our guide, Katlyn, owner of Nero Coffee Tours. At our first stop at Hooker Falls, Katlyn made French press coffee with water filtered from the lake. Sipping fresh coffee while taking in the sights and sounds of the rushing water of the falls was an unforgettable experience. The next stop on the hike was to see the beautiful, Triple Falls, with the grand finale at High Falls, the most majestic and dramatic of the three falls.

For those who don’t know, Transylvania County is North Carolina's “Land of Waterfalls,” with 250 cascading falls in total. Waterfall fans can opt for the Hollywood famous (Triple Falls, backdrop for “The Hunger Games”), the celebrated beauty (“Looking Glass Falls”), or the experiential (Sliding Rock, Mother Nature’s original Slip n’ Slide).

The fun doesn’t stop with cascading water. With forests, mountains and more than 1,000 miles of trails, there is no shortage of ways to get connected with nature.

Explore Downtown

Trails made for exploring are sometimes paved such as the ones in downtown Brevard. The quaint downtown is filled with local stores, galleries, restaurants, and more – there is always something to see and do.

Mountain Music

Don’t miss the experience of music under the stars at one of the most legendary music venues in the South and the town’s gem, Brevard Music Center. Each summer, the hills come alive with the sound of music during the annual Brevard Music Festival (June 11-Aug. 26).

Play

Here are some ways to see Brevard at its finest in the “Great Outdoors.”

• Pisgah National Forest: Explore Looking Glass Falls

• DuPont State Recreational Forest: Check out the “triple threat” falls

• Gorges State Park: Hike, see waterfalls and soak up nature

• Go fly fishing: Transylvania County is one of the best fly fishing areas in the U.S. Cast a reel at Davidson River, Little River and Avery’s Creek.

Bites

Dining options are colorful and eclectic. From cafes (Rocky’s Grill and Soda Shop – home of All American hot dogs) to upscale, Brevard has a taste for every palate.

• Quixote Fine Cuisine: Authentic Mexican cuisine from Guadalajara is the star. Fresh guacamole pairs perfectly with margaritas to start. Experience the dramatic presentation of the Molcajete served in a stone bowl with a side of poblano pepper spaghetti.

• Blind Mule: Fine dining is on the menu at this elegant, New York-style eatery that serves up farm fresh and local ingredients for a one-of-a-kind experience. For a small plate try the Moo Shu Maple Leaf Farms Duck Confit. Move to the Moroccan Spiced Braised Boneless Beef Short Rib, a favorite entrée. End on a sweet note with Cappuccino Crème Brulee.

• Cedar Mountain Café: Try the lip smacking Patty Melt burger with Swiss cheese, and a side of crunchy, sweet potato fries.

Drinks

• Wine Down on Main: Cozy and cool defines this local hangout that is hopping on Wednesday’s for half-price wine night. After a long day try a glass of Rough Night Pinot Noir, Maschio Prosecco, or go wild with a glass of Sake Gin and Tonic.

• Cup and Saucer: Have coffee your way at this cool, coffee and bakery space with homemade baked goods (biscuits made daily). Relax with friends on Wednesday game nights.

• Brevard Brewing: A good time is always on tap at the county’s first brewery, and western North Carolina’s only brewery specializing in lagers. Live music on select nights.

Sweets

• Bracken Mountain Bakery: Enjoy a cup of fresh coffee with a soul satisfying oatmeal raisin cookie (or try a blackberry scone).

Retail Therapy

• White Squirrel Shoppe: Find all things “white squirrel” to remember Brevard’s furry mascot.

• A Blast from the Past: Don’t hurry through this eclectic store – who knows what you will find?

• O.P. Taylor’s: A life size toy soldier greets visitors in front of every kids dream store.

• Lucy Clark Gallery: Art lovers will love the exquisite curated art collection. It is one of several galleries in the art-loving downtown.

• Mud Dabber’s Pottery: In nearby Cedar Mountain, visit this shop. Potter and second-generation owner, John Dodson, relates the reason for so many potteries in the mountains. “People come to the mountains to buy pottery, and so we are where the people are.”

STAY: The Bromfield Inn

Tucked back a little from Main Street is the historic Bromfield Inn. Built in 1926 by prominent businessman James S. Bromfield, the elegant colonial revival house stands majestically on two pristine and landscaped acres for a park-like ambiance. The inn checks every traveler’ wish list – elegant, while cozy and peaceful. Rooms are beautifully decorated (chandelier light fixtures have been restored) with spacious modern bathrooms for the perfect retreat at the end of a day. On a warm day, guests relax on the veranda with a glass of wine or read in the cozy library on the garden level. Stone walls bring history alive.

Innkeepers Kari and Sandra Kurtz make guests feel pampered and start each morning on a high note with a gourmet breakfast in the main dining room where fellow travelers gather.

Close During Nero Coffee Tours, Nero Coffee Tours. At our first stop at Hooker Falls, Katlyn made French press coffee sipping fresh coffee while taking in the sights and sounds of the rushing water of the falls was an unforgettable experience. Cedar Mountain Café Bromfield Inn's watermelon and pistachio. John Dodson owner putting finishing touches on a mug at Mud Dabber's Pottery. Quixote Fine Cuisine features authentic Mexican cuisine. Scenes from Brevard Some of the images Lynne Bandon captured on her visit to Brevard. During Nero Coffee Tours, Nero Coffee Tours. At our first stop at Hooker Falls, Katlyn made French press coffee sipping fresh coffee while taking in the sights and sounds of the rushing water of the falls was an unforgettable experience. Cedar Mountain Café Bromfield Inn's watermelon and pistachio. John Dodson owner putting finishing touches on a mug at Mud Dabber's Pottery. Quixote Fine Cuisine features authentic Mexican cuisine.