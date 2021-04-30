Living legacies: Longtime Winston-Salem businesses defy the odds

A sixth generation of Voglers operates Salem Funeral & Cremation Service from the same building today.

As church interests came into conflict with commercial interests, however, many businesses moved a mile north to establish the new town of Winston, which had fewer restrictions and, as time moved on, better access to transportation. Transportation in the form of the railroad attracted the brash young RJ Reynolds whose impact on Forsyth County cannot be overstated.

Burton Craige, third generation of what is today the oldest law firm in North Carolina, moved from Salisbury, where the firm was established in 1832, to Winston to become legal counsel for Reynolds Tobacco in 1911 and later opened an office of Craige & Craige here.

Craige’s son and nephew continued after him. Though the firm passed out of family hands in the 1960s, it retains the names of the founders to honor that uninterrupted history.

The law firm, which didn’t use newly-invented typewriters when it opened, bought its first computer in 1986.

As textile and tobacco businesses grew to become major employers, the city’s population expanded, driving demand for homes and community amenities.