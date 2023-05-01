Ask Cindy Bay-Wall about being recognized for her volunteer work, and she’ll likely brush it off.

For her, the recognition should be centered on where she volunteers — The Centers for Exceptional Children.

“I believe CFEC is a diamond here in Winston-Salem that more people need to know about,” she says.

The nonprofit provides support services, programs and facilities dedicated to helping children with special needs and their families thrive, according to its website.

“We do the extra stuff … to help the kids grow,” Bay-Wall says.

Bay-Wall does the extra stuff too, says Debbie Wilson, CFEC’s executive director. She says Bay-Wall is engaged and she helps keep everything going.

“She’s amazing, she really is,” Wilson says.

Bay-Wall says CFEC has a special place in her heart because she knows what it is like to love and care for someone with special needs. Her younger sister has epilepsy and the seizures left her with physical, emotional and developmental challenges.

When Bay-Wall moved to Winston-Salem in 2008 to work for Krispy Kreme, she learned about CFEC because the company held its United Way kickoff there.

After she retired in 2016, she joined CFEC’s Board of Directors and is finishing up her second term. She also served as board president last year.

Her volunteer work with CFEC earned her a 2022 Forsyth County Governor's Volunteer Service Award for serving youth.

“I don’t need the spotlight,” she says. “I don’t need the public recognition. That’s just not how I’m wired.”

But when it comes to the kids, she’s game for just about anything. She’s gone so far as to dress husband Earl as The Cat in the Hat to read Dr. Seuss tales to the children. She joins in the fun, dressing as Cindy-Lou Who or Thing 1.

When everything closed down during the pandemic, the husband-and-wife duo created a special video of The Cat in the Hat reading so the kids wouldn’t miss out on the annual event.

They dressed as everyday heroes — a doctor and a “Top Gun” pilot — for Superhero Day.

Bay-Wall got what she calls her “vintage 1988” green jumpsuit from her days working for McDonald’s before she moved on to Krispy Kreme, where she eventually oversaw North American operations for franchisees and company stores before retiring.

Don’t ever tell Wall that retirement is boring.

She and her husband recently visited South Africa. Along with her volunteer work, there’s family time with the grandchildren through her marriage to Earl.

“So that’s my added blessing,” she says. “I got grandchildren with my midlife marriage.”

As for volunteering, Bay-Wall highly recommends it.

“I would hope that everybody wants to share their gifts,” she says. “As you retire and you’re still healthy and active, it's healthy for you as well to give.

“That old saying your parents told you, ‘The older you get, the faster time goes,’ it’s true. I’m never bored with retirement. But I also think it keeps you healthy.”