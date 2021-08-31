Local Hero: Dale Pollock

In addition to RiverRun, Pollock started the Films on Fourth series at the Stevens Center when it was still a movie theater. That series, he says, led to the formation of A/perture cinema.

Of all the things Pollock has done, he is most proud of being an educator and mentor.

Before moving to Winston-Salem in 1999, he taught at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles and the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts — the biggest film school in the country, he notes.

He became the dean of the School of Filmmaking at UNC School of the Arts when two of his teacher friends convinced him to go for the position.

At UNCSA, Pollock taught a cinema studies course, an ethics of film seminar (created in response to gang violence at theaters after the premiere of “Set It Off,” which Pollock produced), and adult-education courses on topics like the Coen brothers, neo-noir, and climate change movies.

“It’s value I know I’ve given to students,” he says. “That’s human capital. That’s the real deal.”

He credits his students, in turn, for opening his eyes to stereotypes and discrimination in film, like those of old Hollywood, a genre Pollock is still fond of.