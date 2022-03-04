Local Hero: Ella-Brooke Morgan, ViP Tutoring

Morgan was honored with a 2021 Forsyth County Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

“I was moved to tears at the thought that others thought so much of my efforts with ViP,” she says. “It is a tremendous honor to me because this is not an award that one competes for, but one that shows your heart for giving is making an impact on those around you.”

Morgan says running a nonprofit, on top of school commitments, can be tough.

“The most challenging part of running ViP for me is finding adequate time to meet the needs of our families, team members, and myself while also tutoring, onboarding, and securing funding,” she says. “I've always been described as a pleaser, which is both a blessing and a curse at times. I do as much as I can in the time that I have each day and get up and back at it again the next. I try to be at peace knowing that I'm doing all I can.”

Morgan will graduate from West Forsyth in 2023. She plans to attend college and is narrowing down her options.

“I plan to continue with ViP after graduation,” she says. “My role will depend on where I end up for college and how much time I have, but at a minimum, I would hope to serve on our Board of Directors.”

Learn more at viptutoring.org.