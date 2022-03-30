Local Hero: John Woodmansee, Shepherd’s Center

At age 11, John Woodmansee operated a handyman shop out of his father's basement workshop, fixing lawn mowers and vacuum cleaners.

"It was during World War II, when you couldn't buy those things in stores, but you could buy parts maybe," he says.

Woodmansee, 90, has had many jobs over the years — including newspaper delivery boy, ice-cream-bar salesman, associate professor of psychology, remodeling contractor, mental hospital orderly and home inspector — but he keeps coming back to repair work.

Woodmansee has volunteered as a handyman for The Shepherd’s Center for seven years. The center offers programs and services to support older adults.

"I think my favorite job is the handyman thing I do, much to my surprise," he says.

"If you had asked me when I was 11 years old, 'What do you want to be?' I don't think I'd say 'I want to do what I'm doing now; I want to be a person who fixes things.' But that is exactly my vocational goal," Woodmansee says.

He says he has the tools and well-honed skills to do the job. He also watches how-to videos on YouTube.

"There's a major breakdown at home, something in the tools, the equipment, the appliances, the doors, the door locks, those things fail and need to be fixed — I'm good at that," he says.

It's gratifying to help someone in need, Woodmansee says, whether that's making repairs or installing much-needed grab bars to help with mobility.

People without the money to hire a professional and without family or friends to fix things get distressed and don't know where to turn, Woodmansee says.

"People welcome me with open arms, even though I'm a stranger, because they know I'm coming from the Shepherd's Center to help," he says.

It's tough for people to say "I need help, and I'm broken down," Woodmansee says.

"You can see easily how satisfying it is for someone like me to be able to get to somebody's house with a tool belt on and say, 'Show me what's wrong with your washing machine,'" he says.

The grateful people he serves "feel like they're able to take some control back in their lives," he says.

Handyman isn't Woodmansee's only volunteer gig. He’s also been a tax-preparation volunteer for more than 25 years. He was one of the Winston-Salem Journal’s 7 Over Seventy honorees in 2018.

"I often think of what Maya Angelou said ... that people will forget what you said, people will forget that you did, Mr. Repairman," he says with a chuckle, "but people will never forget how you made them feel."

In junior high, Woodmansee was raising chickens, bicycling home at lunchtime to care for ailing chicks. No matter how he hurried, he'd get back late to class.

Instead of punishing young John for repeated tardiness, the principal — whose name Woodmansee still recalls these many decades later — supported the boy's efforts to care for his chickens.

That one act of compassion changed Woodmansee's whole outlook on education, he says.

"Like Maya Angelou advised: It's how he made me feel," he says.

