Local Hero: Josephine Truesdale, feeding the hungry

Tuesdale has a heart for sharing.

“One thing I have learned is that when I get an abundance of food or money or anything, give some of it to someone,” she says. “Don’t hog it all for yourself.”

Truesdale was among volunteers honored during a 2019 segment of ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The show flew her to New York for the honor.

“It was gorgeous, first time on an airplane, it was just gorgeous,” she gushes. “It was an experience that I’d never had, but it was wonderful for me, wonderful.

During the broadcast, Truesdale found out that Samaritan’s Soup Kitchen Prep Station had been dedicated in her honor.

Even if you don’t have time to volunteer, you can still help those in need through food banks and other resources “if you find it within your heart to donate,” Truedale says.

“If you have an overabundance of stuff – and even if you don’t – when you go to the grocery store, pick up something and say ‘Why don’t I give this to the Soup Kitchen? I’m going to give this to someone, to help someone out.’”

Learn more about Samaritan Ministries at samaritanforsyth.org.