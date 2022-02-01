Local hero: Julie Long, Forsyth Humane Society

Since her retirement as a certified medical assistant, Julie Long has gone to the dogs.
Literally.
As a volunteer at the ’s Country Club Road center, Long says her role is to prepare the shelter’s dogs “to be the best pet in somebody’s home that they can be.”
She spends time with the dogs, learning their personalities and helping the shy ones get more comfortable around people and the energetic ones “to reign in their enthusiasm,” she says.
Long has volunteered for about four years, typically serving four to five hours a day, for four or five days a week.
She’s done a bit of everything to help with the dogs, from taking dogs to groomers to helping with the photo shoots.
She’s willing to help with cats, too, but is less familiar with those procedures, she says.
“I do like working in the adoption area also,” she says.
The adoption center at 4881 Country Club Road is open to the public from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and, by appointment only, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The University North Intake Center at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle is open, by appointment only, from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Long is also a “foster fail.”
“Since we couldn’t come in and volunteer during the pandemic, I really missed the interaction with the dogs, and so I convinced my husband we should foster,” she says.
The couple was adamant: This was a foster, not an adoption.
A few weeks after a pit-bull mix named Natalie arrived in their home, though, Long heard her husband on the phone, telling his mom: “She’s a really good dog; we might keep her.”
And they did.
Forsyth Humane Society is Long’s “happy place,” she says. “We’re really like a family. I miss these people when I’m not here. … It’s where I feel calm, and I can make a difference, and everyone’s working for the same general cause.”
The toughest parts of her role are seeing animals that have been abused and the reality that some animals can’t or won’t be adopted.
FHS’s goal is to achieve a 90% save rate of shelter dogs and cats in Forsyth County by 2023. The current rate is 76%, according to FHS.
Long says there’s a big need for FHA volunteers at both locations, especially University North, the countywide intake center.
She highly recommends it.
“It’s rewarding, it’s fun, and it only takes a two-hour commitment a month to keep you active. And I’m pretty sure you’ll want to do more,” she says.
“It’s really been a blessing for me,” she says. “It’s given me a whole new circle of friends and really given me a chance to learn and grow my love of animals. And something to fill my time.”
Learn more about Forsyth Humane Society at forsythhumane.org.