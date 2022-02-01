Local hero: Julie Long, Forsyth Humane Society

Since her retirement as a certified medical assistant, Julie Long has gone to the dogs.

Literally.

As a volunteer at the ’s Country Club Road center, Long says her role is to prepare the shelter’s dogs “to be the best pet in somebody’s home that they can be.”

She spends time with the dogs, learning their personalities and helping the shy ones get more comfortable around people and the energetic ones “to reign in their enthusiasm,” she says.

Long has volunteered for about four years, typically serving four to five hours a day, for four or five days a week.

She’s done a bit of everything to help with the dogs, from taking dogs to groomers to helping with the photo shoots.

She’s willing to help with cats, too, but is less familiar with those procedures, she says.

“I do like working in the adoption area also,” she says.