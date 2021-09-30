Local hero: Luis Dimas bridges language barrier for clients at The Shalom Project

Dimas is considered the front-line screener of those coming to the clinic, whether they need a triage nurse, a doctor or simply to fill a prescription. Working for a medical research facility before coming to North Carolina three years ago gave Dimas the background to run interference between clients and staff.

“I’ve worked in different areas in Arizona and learned the medical terminology,” Dimas says. “I translate for the nurses and the doctors if they have any concerns.”

Dimas says the clinic helps provide life-saving prescriptions such as heart medicine for those with hypertension and insulin for diabetics. He says the clinic used to see nearly 50 people a week. Since the pandemic began, that number has dropped off to about half.

“Sometimes, they would come monthly, now we only see them about once every three months,” Dimas says.

Dimas’ humble perspective inspires him to volunteer.

“I personally enjoy it. I feel like if it were ever to happen to me, I would want the same assistance,” he says.

And when he’s not translating for nurses and doctors, Dimas feels his personal touch — such as helping them carry groceries or boxes of clothes to the car — resonates with clients,.

“The reason I chose The Shalom Project is because they see everybody as equal,” Dimas says. “It doesn’t matter what gender or race you are. There’s no difference there.”