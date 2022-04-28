Local hero: Rasheeda Shankle's Honorable Youth Nonprofit Helps Single Moms

Rasheeda Shankle sees communal living as the next chapter for Two Generations, which helps low-income, single-parent families overcome poverty.

“It’s going to be awesome, where our single mothers will actually be living together, in an inclusive common area, pretty much to foster a sense of community and support among our single families,” she says.

Two Generations, part of Shankle’s Honorable Youth nonprofit, helps parents finish school, get jobs and improve their credit scores and finances. Through a grant, they match participants’ savings over the course of a year, up to $500, at year-end.

Shankle stays busy. She’s is not only the founder of Honorable Youth; she’s also the director of operations at the Carter G. Woodson School, a K-12 charter school, and the single mom of an 8-year-old son.

Honorable Youth, founded seven years ago, offers STEM summer camp, Young Entrepreneurs Summer Camp, test-prep, career development, food resources for families, workshops for kids and adults and a virtual financial literacy program.

The nonprofit has served more than 250 single-family households, she says.

Twenty-five families at a time participate in Two Generations, launched in 2017. So far, all but one of the parents served by the program have been moms, she says.

Shankle has bought some land on Patterson Avenue and is working with an architect and the city to navigate rules and ordinances for the communal living project.

“It’ll pretty much be (zoned) like a rooming house because communal living is new, so there’s no regulations in relation to the concept,” she says.

The idea to share living space and resources came from support group participants, Shankle says.

Communal living can provide a lifeline for these women, “making $25,000 and below, so they’re already under the poverty level,” she says. It also allows them to help each other.

Shared households harken back to the early Moravians and to multi-family households, Shankle says.

The community will be called Salem Cohousing, she says.

Once more details are worked out, Shankle hopes to jump start the project with a single house.

“We’re all going to live in there, until we can get the support that we need to expand our community,” she says.

Shankle says participants’ economic success shows her she’s doing what she’s “destined to do.”

A fast-food worker from the program’s early days – “one of those who just needed that extra push, you know?” Shankle says – recently received her nursing degree.

“Just seeing her graduate was just like, ‘Yes!’” Shankle says proudly.

“Just think about going from working fast food to getting a nursing degree, the amount of money you’d be making. It just shows that you can do anything with support and the willpower.”

Seeing moms and kids apply what they’ve learned “to their everyday life, it’s literally like changing the community one family at a time,” she says. “It really is.”

Shankle says Honorable Youth and Two Generations welcome volunteers to help with a variety of tasks, from helping to set up meeting rooms to providing mental-health therapy.

Learn more at honorableyouth.org.