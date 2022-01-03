Local hero: Suzy McCalley helps students and teachers battle stress

She has a successful yoga studio, the Breathing Room in the West End Mill Works, but Suzy McCalley’s passion project is teaching social and emotional skills in Forsyth County Public Schools through an organization that she developed, Breathing Access.

“We wanted to be out in the community and engage with people who might not come to a studio like the Breathing Room,” McCalley says. “There is a really big need in the schools right now. There is the daily threat and reality of violence on campus, parents losing their lives to COVID, increased teen suicide rates, and teachers who are understandably overwhelmed.”

When McCalley saw her son, Henry, getting lessons in yoga and other mindfulness practices in the Arts-Based School, she started looking for ways to bring those practices to underserved schools.

Her diverse teaching staff is a plus, she says. “Students are able to see themselves reflected in the teachers and relate to them as well as see them as role models,” she says.

“More than 70% of our funding so far this year has come from individual sponsors,” she says.

Teacher pay is the biggest expense of the program. “Individual support is crucial,” she says.