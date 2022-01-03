Local hero: Suzy McCalley helps students and teachers battle stress

She has a successful yoga studio, the Breathing Room in the West End Mill Works, but Suzy McCalley’s passion project is teaching social and emotional skills in Forsyth County Public Schools through an organization that she developed, Breathing Access.
“We wanted to be out in the community and engage with people who might not come to a studio like the Breathing Room,” McCalley says. “There is a really big need in the schools right now. There is the daily threat and reality of violence on campus, parents losing their lives to COVID, increased teen suicide rates, and teachers who are understandably overwhelmed.”
When McCalley saw her son, Henry, getting lessons in yoga and other mindfulness practices in the Arts-Based School, she started looking for ways to bring those practices to underserved schools.
Her diverse teaching staff is a plus, she says. “Students are able to see themselves reflected in the teachers and relate to them as well as see them as role models,” she says.
“More than 70% of our funding so far this year has come from individual sponsors,” she says.
Teacher pay is the biggest expense of the program. “Individual support is crucial,” she says.
The first Breathing Access programs in Forsyth County schools started in 2014 in Petree Elementary.
By 2020, when COVID changed everything and nearly everybody’s stress shot sky high, Breathing Access teachers were in six Forsyth County schools delivering up to three classes a week to faculty, staff, and/or students.
COVID changed everything, but things are beginning to pick up again.
“We’ve been working with Central Office (of Forsyth County schools) to deliver self-care programs to all staff in the district as well as reaching more students – especially high-schoolers and seventh graders - with yoga and mindfulness tools,” McCalley says.
Carolyn Montague-Davis, principal of Carver High School, met McCalley at a meeting with principals and school staff about juvenile crime prevention.
“Why wait for the kids to be in the court?” Montague-Davis asks. “I want them to get help now.”
Breathing Access programs started at Carver shortly before the onset of COVID-19.
“We had in-person meetings with the staff and Suzy, and we learned some breathing techniques to de-stress,” Montague-Davis says. “The teachers could then teach the techniques to their students. The ones who participated loved it and benefited from it – including me.”
When COVID hit, Montague-Davis wanted to continue to provide strategies for the extra layer of stress.
“And I wanted to use Breathing Access with my students who were not making good choices,” she says.
Students in the program report reduced anxiety, and teachers report better behavioral outcomes. Some students have been observed using the techniques on their own when experiencing stress or pressure.
“The data we've collected shows that our classes help students improve academic performance by helping them focus,” McCalley says. “That’s key right now with so many students being so behind from the pandemic.”
“I want to do school-wide Breathing Access,” Montague-David says. “Anything that we can teach our students that helps them understand their emotions and have a little more control over them is a good thing.”
“We’ve all been through shared trauma with the pandemic,” McCalley says.
With Breathing Access, she’s come up with a way to help people process that trauma.
For more about Breathing Access or to donate, visit breathingaccess.org