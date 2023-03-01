From a young age, Tiffany Parms was taught to give back to her community.

She carried that family creed into adulthood, where the 35-year-old recently spent about six years on the board of LEAD Girls of North Carolina in Winston-Salem.

The nonprofit LEAD, which stands for Learning Everyday Accomplishing Dreams, works to provide low-income or at-risk preteen girls with the tools and resources to “become productive citizens and active leaders in their communities,” according to its website.

More than 750 young women have taken part in LEAD Girls since it launched in 2015, according to its website. Along with school- and community-based programs, LEAD Girls offers an interactive, girl-centered leadership program at its Fall Expo and a summer fashion camp to teach entrepreneurship skills.

Parms likes the LEAD model, which uses evidence-based curriculum and connections and relationships with the local school system. The focus on lifting up young women appeals to her.

“I feel like it’s so important just because girls face so many obstacles and challenges, just by being girls,” Parms says.

And that is compounded by things like upward mobility, poverty and other issues that can prevent girls from succeeding.

“Girls deserve better,” Parms says.

Parms, who received the 2022 Forsyth County Governor's Volunteer Service Award in the marginalized populations category, recently finished her term on the LEAD Girls board, but remains active with the group.

Joy Nelson Thomas, the nonprofit’s founder and executive director, calls Parms “a real champion.”

“She is authentic in the work that she does,” Nelson Thomas says.

And her commitment and genuineness extend beyond her volunteering.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when Nelson Thomas was sick, Parms baked some treats and brought them to her.

“She is probably one of the most genuine people that you want to know,” she says. “It kind of goes back to the champion. She is just a champion of people.”

Parms says she was surprised LEAD Girls nominated her for the award.

“It made me feel, oh, my gosh, honored, because I just do volunteerism because it makes me feel good,” Parms says. “So to be recognized for that was very much unexpected.”

Both women said giving back to the community is important.

Coming together for a collective impact can “really help drive change,” Nelson Thomas said.

“We all have a responsibility to leave things better than we found them,” Parms says. “So volunteering is one way to do that.”

“I also feel like we sometimes get so caught up in the rat race of work, and we have our own lives, volunteering can give you that space to do something that you’re just passionate about,” she says.

“You never know what your couple of hours a week, a month or year, you never know what kind of impact that will have.”