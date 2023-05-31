Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Career Center Principal Nancy Martinez was named Principal of the Year at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ recent sixth annual Core Awards.

“During her three-year tenure at Career Center, she has helped develop or expand over 19 community-based programs aimed at providing our students and faculty with greater opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have,” says Sean Bennett, the school’s science department chairman.

The Career Center serves as an extension of the regular high school programs, offering advanced placement, career technical, and regular curriculum courses. Students, who attend full or part time, maintain their affiliation with their home high schools while completing Career Center courses.

“Whether our scholars choose AP courses, trade programs, or one of our many honors and specialty courses, our mission remains the same: to inspire, motivate, and prepare students to successfully attain their future goals with confidence and pride!” Martinez says in a letter to families on the school’s website. “We will continue to promote equity of access to educational opportunities on our campus.

As principal of the Career Center, Martinez is responsible for many of the decisions that shape the state of advanced placement curricula and career and technical education for WS/FCS students who are beginning to pursue careers.

“Dr. Martinez is an action-oriented leader, who listens to student and staff concerns and takes action to resolve those issues,” Bennett says.

Martinez, a native of Puerto Rico, graduated from Marquette University in Wisconsin with a BA in mathematics and high school education, then went on to receive a master’s degree in guidance counseling and a doctorate in educational leadership.

She moved to Charlotte in 2015 “to open a brand-new school for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, which was both challenging and rewarding!” Martinez says in her online letter. “In 2020, I had the opportunity to join the WSFCS district and become the first Latina ever to lead a high school in our district. I am proud to be part of such a fantastic team at Career and look forward to our continued partnership in providing our scholars with the best high school experience.”

Compiled from information from Winston-Salem/ForsythCounty Schools

