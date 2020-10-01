James Allbritton: Creating connections through the power of music.

The power of art and music (specifically) captured James Allbritten’s heart and mind when he was a high school student, and he has spent most of his life bringing that magic to students of all ages and levels of expertise.

“There is nothing like the human voice coming at you 100 mph with emotion behind it and knocking you off your feet,” says James (Jamie) Allbritten, general and artistic director of Piedmont Opera and music director at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute at University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

In recognition of this labor of love, he was awarded the 2019 Arts Educator Excellence Award by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.

But when you mention the award to him, he deflects, insisting that he receives far more than he gives.

“Everything I do is about bringing people together to make a beautiful thing,” he says.

Upon completing his coursework, Allbritten moved to Winston-Salem and began teaching at both Salem College and the School of the Arts before moving to a full-time position at the School of the Arts. He succeeded Norman Johnson, who had been director of opera at the school since its earliest years. Stepping into this larger role was pivotal.