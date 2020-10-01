James Allbritton: Creating connections through the power of music.

The power of art and music (specifically) captured James Allbritten’s heart and mind when he was a high school student, and he has spent most of his life bringing that magic to students of all ages and levels of expertise.
“There is nothing like the human voice coming at you 100 mph with emotion behind it and knocking you off your feet,” says James (Jamie) Allbritten, general and artistic director of Piedmont Opera and music director at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute at University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
In recognition of this labor of love, he was awarded the 2019 Arts Educator Excellence Award by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.
But when you mention the award to him, he deflects, insisting that he receives far more than he gives.
“Everything I do is about bringing people together to make a beautiful thing,” he says.
Upon completing his coursework, Allbritten moved to Winston-Salem and began teaching at both Salem College and the School of the Arts before moving to a full-time position at the School of the Arts. He succeeded Norman Johnson, who had been director of opera at the school since its earliest years. Stepping into this larger role was pivotal.
“My work at the school became supercharged,” he says.
In addition to training young students for a career in opera, he also teaches adults as part of Wake Forest University’s Lifelong Learning program.
So much of Allbritten’s philosophy of teaching centers on exposing students to the amazing instruments they carry in their bodies — their voices — and helping them to understand how melding skillful singing with powerful emotion can unlock hearts and forge connections.
“I’m delighted when I can see light bulbs go off,” he says.
For example, his favorite moment as a conductor, out of all the operas and performances he has been a part of, was a student night performance of “The Flying Dutchman.”
“It’s Wagner, and it’s a heavy opera,” he says.
He fully expected the students to leave at intermission, but they didn’t. They were entranced by the story and, following a duet between Senta and the Dutchman in the second act, “The room erupted in applause. They got it. They followed the story line and they were cheering for these lovers.”
The art and the emotion came together for these students and they experienced something as an audience that was meaningful and powerful. That’s what drew Allbritten to music in that high school choir all those years ago. It’s what illuminates his teaching and conducting today.
“The whole is greater than the sum of the parts,” he says. “Nothing is more satisfying than bringing together people with diverse backgrounds and education to create something new.”
And our world needs more of this, Allbritten believes.
“I sometimes worry about the future,” he says. “How can we have become so sophisticated that we’ve forgotten the necessity of exploring the realms of human emotion? Art is a pause in our lives, and it’s vital to the growth of our souls. Moments like these help us live our lives. We need this now more than ever.”
