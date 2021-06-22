Local Hero: Rosa Johnson

30 raised beds were constructed.

Johnson partnered with the students of Kimberly Park Elementary. She was inspired to work with the school after some of the students visited the garden. Johnson recalls picking snow peas off the vine and popping them into her mouth. The children were aghast that she would eat something they considered to be dirty.

“That let me know that I had my work cut out for me because those children had no idea that food comes from the earth,” Johnson remembers.

She gave every classroom a grow tray. The students were eager to sprout seeds in the trays and nurture them until they could be transplanted to the garden, where they grew into green beans, cabbage, kale, bush beans and three kinds of watermelon.

This year, she is trying corn. Much of the produce ends up on the tables of the residents of Boston-Thurmond, a food-insecure neighborhood.

“One of my goals is to close that gap and provide nutritious vegetables for the residents and to encourage my neighbors to produce food and do something more positive,” Johnson says.

In addition to the students at Kimberly Park, residents from the neighborhood and across the city come to help – many from diverse ethnic backgrounds.