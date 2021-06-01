Nonprofit report: Anthony’s Plot Builds Community from the Inside

To be a part of the change a community needs, it’s not enough to provide services from afar, drop in every so often with giveaways, or even to open a food distribution center and hand things out.
Change in a community starts from within, from people who are neighbors and friends, intentionally investing in each other, says the Rev. Russ Post-May, a Moravian minister.
In 2010, May felt the call to establish an “intentional community,” a planned, residential group with a common goal, within the diverse Sunnyside neighborhood in southeast Winston-Salem.
With a group of friends, he moved into Trinity Moravian Church’s former parsonage and established Anthony’s Plot, a not-for-profit organization comprised of neighbors living in the house and others out in the neighborhood, working to reconcile and build community.
“How can we build a more just and thriving neighborhood, and do the work of reconciliation? And then, how can we live our faith as disciples?” Post-May says.
“We believe that having lives of abundance comes through being able to name -- and show -- God’s goodness in the world. In turn, that calls us to be fully present in a place where we can benefit others, and they, in turn, can benefit us.”
Sometimes, that presence takes the form of help in crisis.
A recent fire in the neighborhood killed a man and leveled his home.
Hours later, Post-May stood on the front porch of the Anthony’s Plot house, keeping an eye on firetrucks and police cars just down the road, vigilant to the neighbors’ needs.
“Years ago, as we were moving in, that neighbor rode by on his bike and said, ‘You won’t last a month.’ He became one of our most faithful friends,” Post-May says thoughtfully. “I officiated at his parents’ funeral. His brother will probably stay here tonight.”
Sometimes, that presence takes the form of fun.
“We decided that we should do something for Easter years ago, and so we hosted a dinner the Monday after Easter for the neighborhood. That led to another dinner the next week, and the next. We found out that we really liked eating together,” he says.
“We kept the meals up a long time. COVID, of course, has paused everything,” Post-May says. “It went from us providing all the food to a few neighbors bringing something, and finally, they brought most of the food – stuff that made me want to put mine back in the kitchen.”
Some of the community’s activities are making a return from COVID’s pause. Most summers, the community runs a branch of the national nonprofit Freedom School, a literacy-based summer enrichment program through the Children’s Defense Fund, and plans for this summer’s school are underway.
The name Anthony’s Plot comes from Anthony Ulrich, an African man enslaved on a St. Thomas sugar plantation in the 1700s, who met Moravians years later in Europe. Shocked by his stories of the inhumane treatment of slaves in the islands, a group of Moravians were inspired to journey to St. Thomas to preach.
Ulrich, however, cautioned that no one would care about the Jesus of people who looked like colonizers; the Moravians must give up their European ways to be one with his family. Only then, Ulrich said, would they want to hear what the Moravians had to say.
“At Anthony’s Plot, we try to live that example of all people coming together to work a transformation in lives, in the neighborhood,” Post-May says. “One of our first friends was a very fervent Muslim, African American man. We didn’t expect him to get along with other friends of ours, a very conservative, Christian, older white couple.
“But one day I was over at the couple’s house, and there sat the man at their dining room table. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And he just smiled and said, ‘Having lunch. What are you doing?’"
Post-May, with his wife Rebecca, daughter Florence and several other friends, are full-time residents of Anthony’s Plot house, with a bedroom always open for anyone who needs a place to stay. Other community members come and go, as do the neighbors involved with the group.
Sometimes the Anthony’s Plot group’s presence takes the form of advocacy. For tax dollars spent on their side of town. For more investment and infrastructure there. For safeguards against “gentrifying” property values driving neighbors out of their homes.
The neighbors come together often. In December, it’s to celebrate Las Posadas, a religious event celebrated primarily in Hispanic countries that commemorates Mary and Joseph’s quest to find a room at the inn. In recreating that journey, a group goes door to door, asking if they can come in. As the event unfolds, more and more people join until the group becomes a crowd.
The first year, the police showed up. Apparently, a large group roaming the Sunnyside streets was a curious sight, and they wanted to know what was happening.
The group of neighbors – Black, brown and white – told them the story.
Now, the police anticipate the event with understanding.
“If you compare the number of people who come to us with the number I’ve
invited over the years, our acceptance rate is actually pretty low, but that’s not the point,” Post-May says, chuckling. “We want to be a part of the good things God is doing in the world. Our hope and humble experience is that, as we live and work together, we are all finding the community that Jesus welcomed all people into.”