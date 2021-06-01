Nonprofit report: Anthony’s Plot Builds Community from the Inside

The name Anthony’s Plot comes from Anthony Ulrich, an African man enslaved on a St. Thomas sugar plantation in the 1700s, who met Moravians years later in Europe. Shocked by his stories of the inhumane treatment of slaves in the islands, a group of Moravians were inspired to journey to St. Thomas to preach.

Ulrich, however, cautioned that no one would care about the Jesus of people who looked like colonizers; the Moravians must give up their European ways to be one with his family. Only then, Ulrich said, would they want to hear what the Moravians had to say.

“At Anthony’s Plot, we try to live that example of all people coming together to work a transformation in lives, in the neighborhood,” Post-May says. “One of our first friends was a very fervent Muslim, African American man. We didn’t expect him to get along with other friends of ours, a very conservative, Christian, older white couple.

“But one day I was over at the couple’s house, and there sat the man at their dining room table. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And he just smiled and said, ‘Having lunch. What are you doing?’"