So-In Forsyth owner says making a difference starts at a micro level

Magalie Yacinthe, owner of So-In Forsyth and interim executive director and board chairwoman of Hustle Winston-Salem, is a leader and advocate for our community and environment.

Her company, So-In Forsyth, is quickly revolutionizing how we use natural resources to create biofuel for buses. Used cooking oil is collected from local restaurants and transformed by So-In-trained and licensed entrepreneurs into high quality, small-batch biodiesel. This fuel is used in local school or university buses.

Hustle Winston-Salem works with entrepreneurs and community stakeholders to promote “a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.” It advocates for those who have been marginalized or excluded in the local innovation economy.

“A wise woman once told me ‘Be who you are, love who you ain’t,’” Yacinthe says.

Yacinthe echoes that sentiment to aspiring leaders.

“Be authentic and stay true to who you are,” She says. “A true leader knows their purpose and pursues it passionately. They do not need to be front and center to positively influence and impact their environment. They live in their purpose at any level.”