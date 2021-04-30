So-In Forsyth owner says making a difference starts at a micro level

Magalie Yacinthe, owner of So-In Forsyth and interim executive director and board chairwoman of Hustle Winston-Salem, is a leader and advocate for our community and environment.
Her company, So-In Forsyth, is quickly revolutionizing how we use natural resources to create biofuel for buses. Used cooking oil is collected from local restaurants and transformed by So-In-trained and licensed entrepreneurs into high quality, small-batch biodiesel. This fuel is used in local school or university buses.
Hustle Winston-Salem works with entrepreneurs and community stakeholders to promote “a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.” It advocates for those who have been marginalized or excluded in the local innovation economy.
“A wise woman once told me ‘Be who you are, love who you ain’t,’” Yacinthe says.
Yacinthe echoes that sentiment to aspiring leaders.
“Be authentic and stay true to who you are,” She says. “A true leader knows their purpose and pursues it passionately. They do not need to be front and center to positively influence and impact their environment. They live in their purpose at any level.”
Though she doesn’t consider herself an artist, Yacinthe received 2020 R. Philip Hanes Jr. Young Leader Award from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem.
“This came as a welcomed surprise to me, and I am humbled by it,” she says.
“This award taught me that an appreciator of the arts consumes and interprets art, making them an artist in their own right,” Yacinthe says.
She is heavily involved in the Winston-Salem arts scene and volunteers with many local art organizations and events.
Her current arts-related volunteering ventures include: Delta Arts Center Board of Directors, Fourth Street Public Art Committee, Winston-Salem Portrait Project, Kenan Institute’s ARTivate Summit team, Center for Creative Economy, National Black Theater Festival and the Winston-Salem Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.
Yacinthe says making a difference must start at a micro level.
“I believe connecting with people, meeting them where they are, and helping them, is how I can best serve our community,” she says.
When she is not working and volunteering in Winston-Salem, she loves to enjoy so many spots the city has to offer. A few of her favorites are Delta Arts Center, Downtown Winston-Salem, Salem College’s campus, UNCSA’s campus, Quarry Park and Salem Lake.