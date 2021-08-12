Local Heroes: Winston-Salem Open volunteer leaders

It takes about 500 volunteers to keep the annual Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament running smoothly.

Among those volunteers are nine who lead other volunteers: Randal Blankenship, ushers; Cynthia Carlson, ticket takers; Ann Pate, guest services; Debby Reynolds, hotel hospitality; Doug Roberts, transportation; Melissa Robertson, volunteer services; Herve Roche, ball persons; Alex Rucker, operations; and Martha Sutton, credentials.

Most have been volunteering since the tournament began 10 years ago. (Others are identified below with the year they started.)

Much of the work to make the event a success goes on behind the scenes.

“It is like a swan on a lake that seems to be gliding effortlessly along, however, underneath the water, she is paddling a hundred miles an hour,” Debby Reynolds says. “I am always so amazed a grateful to each and every member of my team that will do anything to keep me from sinking.”

“I love that I get to be one of the first faces to greet and welcome the excited guests,” says ticket-taker leader Cynthia Carlson (2014).