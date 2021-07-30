Looking or a perfect picnic spot in Winston-Salem? Look no further.

Summer in the South means al fresco dining, and the Winston-Salem area abounds with scenic spots perfect for a picnic.

Whether you plan your own or enlist a planner, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best picnic places for everything from family fiestas to romantic candlelit meals.

Reynolda House and Gardens

Built more than a century ago as a country retreat for tobacco magnate R.J. Reynolds and his wife, Katherine, the Reynolda House and Gardens, along with neighboring Reynolda Village, still offer an escape from the bustle of the city.

And while picnics are not permitted in

the formal gardens, traditional blanket picnics are popular near the waterfall and on the Village Green near the boathouse. Adjacent Reynolda Village offers more spots for enjoying a sophisticated picnic experience.

“Reynolda Village has a beautiful courtyard with a fountain, which offers bistro tables and chairs for a more formal takeout picnic,” says Jodi Tonsic, director of marketing, Reynolda Village. “This courtyard is in the heart of the building that once served as the cattle shed on the historic estate.”