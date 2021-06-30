Lynne Brandon: When life gives you lemons, you’re glad you had that tree

The world loves lemons, and so do I.
The lemon craze is everywhere – lemon themed-bridal showers (“I found my main squeeze”), to wall hangings like the one a good friend gave me for Christmas 2020 (“When life gives you lemons, make something sweet”), and so on.
Lemons are everywhere. I have always liked lemon in my tea, so much that I always ask for extra.
I think I was the first person to go through the Chick Fil-A drive-thru and ask for half-lemonade-half-tea (aka the Arnold Palmer) with extra lemon slices. The person at the window jokingly asked if it was too early in the day for a mixed drink.
A friend of mine has had great success with growing lemon trees in pots. The trees are around 3-5 feet tall, and each year are loaded with big, fat, juicy lemons. I gave the lemon trees a look of envy each time I visited. I started thinking that I should try my hand at growing lemons.
I decided to take the plunge. One day while at Home Depot, I found a small green plant with a few leaves in a bright, yellow pot. It was a small lemon tree, a Meyer lemon. It is a cross between a lemon and mandarin orange, making it sweeter than most lemons. The Meyer lemon has smooth golden skin the color of a fresh egg yolk.
It also has a thin edible rind, a high volume of juice and none of the tartness of a regular lemon.
It did not product fruit the first year.
The second year, I had one lemon, but I was so proud.
The next few years were not much in the way of production. My little green tree proved to be temperamental, needing lots of TLC. In the winter, I lugged it inside when the temperature dipped below 40.
I sometimes wondered if it was worth it. That was until 2020.
2020 was the year from hell in many ways. We all hated COVID and being on lockdown. In March, COVID took a job that was put on hold for one year, but that was not the worst of it. It took the final six months of time with my mother, who was in a senior living facility. There are no words to describe visiting someone you love during COVID and only seeing them through a glass door. It was heartbreaking for us all.
In August, I fell walking and broke my wrist. Luckily, it was not my dominate hand, but it was scary since I write for a living. My wrist healed (after surgery) but the final blow came when my beloved mother passed away in September. I was at my wit’s end.
What does this have to do with my lemon tree?
I had one bright spot in 2020 (not counting wonderful friends and family), and it was my lemon tree. In what feels like an act of God, my little tree put on a show for me. For the first time, my 5-year-old tree had a bumper crop.
I watched in shock as the tiny green bumps grew into lemons, and soon the tree had 25 lemons. I will never forget the year my tree showed such “lemon love.”
I was so amazed that I let the lemons stay on the tree for as long as possible.
I am hopeful my tree will have another bumper crop, but who knows? It could have been God letting me know that even during such a painful time, I would survive, and thrive again.