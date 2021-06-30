Lynne Brandon: When life gives you lemons, you’re glad you had that tree

It did not product fruit the first year.

The second year, I had one lemon, but I was so proud.

The next few years were not much in the way of production. My little green tree proved to be temperamental, needing lots of TLC. In the winter, I lugged it inside when the temperature dipped below 40.

I sometimes wondered if it was worth it. That was until 2020.

2020 was the year from hell in many ways. We all hated COVID and being on lockdown. In March, COVID took a job that was put on hold for one year, but that was not the worst of it. It took the final six months of time with my mother, who was in a senior living facility. There are no words to describe visiting someone you love during COVID and only seeing them through a glass door. It was heartbreaking for us all.

In August, I fell walking and broke my wrist. Luckily, it was not my dominate hand, but it was scary since I write for a living. My wrist healed (after surgery) but the final blow came when my beloved mother passed away in September. I was at my wit’s end.

What does this have to do with my lemon tree?