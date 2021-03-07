Making motherhood easier.

If you are a parent in the Triad, then it’s likely you’ve heard of the online, local resource Triad Moms on Main (TMoM). The popular site is chockfull of directories, blogs, calendars, and more.

Creators Katie Moosbrugger and Rachel Hoeing knew it would be a go-to tool for the community – but didn’t know the need was so great.

“Ironically, both Rachel and I had the same motivation around the same time. We each had young kids and found ourselves constantly searching for things to do, as well as parenting resources and advice. At some point we talked about how we both saw the need for some type of parenting blog in the Triad, and so together we started taking turns writing a small blog,” says Moosbrugger.

“Eventually we recognized a greater need in our community and decided to create a comprehensive website. Today, TMoM has grown to an event calendar, a weekly newsletter, nearly 50 directories, fun giveaways, a daily blog, a large social media presence, and a team of 13 local moms who sell, blog, create graphics, and help with special projects, she adds.”

From babies to teenagers and everything in between, this female-owned and operated business provides comfort, knowledge, and entertainment for local parents.