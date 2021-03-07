Making motherhood easier.

If you are a parent in the Triad, then it’s likely you’ve heard of the online, local resource Triad Moms on Main (TMoM). The popular site is chockfull of directories, blogs, calendars, and more.
Creators Katie Moosbrugger and Rachel Hoeing knew it would be a go-to tool for the community – but didn’t know the need was so great.
“Ironically, both Rachel and I had the same motivation around the same time. We each had young kids and found ourselves constantly searching for things to do, as well as parenting resources and advice. At some point we talked about how we both saw the need for some type of parenting blog in the Triad, and so together we started taking turns writing a small blog,” says Moosbrugger.
“Eventually we recognized a greater need in our community and decided to create a comprehensive website. Today, TMoM has grown to an event calendar, a weekly newsletter, nearly 50 directories, fun giveaways, a daily blog, a large social media presence, and a team of 13 local moms who sell, blog, create graphics, and help with special projects, she adds.”
From babies to teenagers and everything in between, this female-owned and operated business provides comfort, knowledge, and entertainment for local parents.
“With TMoM, my goal has always been to make the journey of motherhood easier, more enjoyable, or more manageable,” Moosbrugger says. “Every time we post a blog, or feature an event, giveaway, or local business, my hope is that the information will reach a mom who needs it most.”
The two women spend a lot of time behind-the-scenes, compiling original content and pulling resources for women in the Triad.
“I remember years ago after we first started the website, I was at the park with my kids and I overheard two women talking. One was telling another about a great summer camp idea that she read about on Triad Moms on Main,” Hoeing says. “It made me so excited to hear their chatter and know that we were making a difference by providing a resource to moms to help them discover hidden gems, fun events, and parenting resources in our area.”
Their passion is contagious, inspiring women all over the Triad.
“Find something you love to do, and find the time to get it done. You would be surprised how much you can do in a day if you make a point to prioritize it,” Hoeing says. “I believe that success comes from a mix of hard work, good relationships, internal motivation, and team support. If you can always keep these four elements front of mind, I genuinely think you can accomplish anything.”