Mariscos Marlin Offers Coastal Cuisine

A new Mexican restaurant has brought the flavors of and ambiance of the west coast of Mexico to the Triad.
Mariscos Marlin Bar & Grill offers a boat load of seafood and fun.
The restaurant is at 2438 S. Stratford Road in a space that formerly housed Cities Bar & Grill, which closed in 2019.
Inspirations for many of the dishes at Mariscos Marlin come from the cuisine of the Mexican states of Sinaloa and Nayarit, on the west coast of the country. Think of destination ports like Mazatlán.
The region’s coastline is broken up with islands, bays and rivers where fisherman take their boats out daily and fish the waterways to bring in the catch of the day. And the same types of fish and shellfish can be found on the menu of Mariscos Marlin, where they are prepared in unique and savory ways.
Seafood such as tilapia, catfish, snapper, Marlin, shrimp, and octopus are grilled or fried and drizzled with garlic or chile sauce.
Ranferi Ramirez operates the restaurant with his sister Blanca Ramirez. The two grew up in Mt. Airy but are originally from the western coastal state of Guerrero. They are familiar with the seafood from the region and wanted to bring those flavors to Winston-Salem.
“Everybody drives to Charlotte for this concept. There was nothing like it in Winston-Salem,” Ranferi Ramirez says.
He brought in a chef from Baja California who has been working in restaurants in Hawaii for many years. The chef, Oscar Lopez, started out working at Ramirez’ first restaurant, Taco Rico Taqueria at 631 E. Sprague St.
When Ramirez wanted to open another eatery, the well-traveled Lopez suggested a restaurant featuring the seafood dishes of the Gulf of California.
“He is good with that concept,” Ramirez says.
Mexican seafood is often seasoned and grilled over a wood fire. Mariscos Marlin brings that smoky flavor to dishes like Red Snapper or octopus with chipotle sauce.
The restaurant takes that preparation to another level with skewers of barbecued shellfish, beef, chicken and vegetables piled onto plates large enough to share.
A specialty of the west coast of Mexico is aquachiles, which are bowls of shrimp swimming in a brothy chile sauce. Mariscos gives the dish a dramatic flair be serving it in a molcajete, or lava rock mortar, garnished with julienned vegetables and sliced avocado. Molcajetes also come filled with a variety of shellfish, steak and chicken atop beds of grilled cactus.
“The molacajetes are our biggest seller, especially the Marlin. It comes with a whole fish, crab legs, muscles, octopus, cheese and jalapeños,” Ramirez says.
Ramirez credits his mother -- who runs Ramirez’ taco stand -- for the flavors behind many of the restaurant’s dishes, including a shrimp stew and a seafood stew.
“Some of the sauces, some of the ways the food is cooked are from my mom,” Ramirez says.
Shrimp are a menu staple and featured in a variety of dishes including spicy shrimp Diabla, shrimp in white sauce, breaded shrimp with steamed vegetables, or jumbo shrimp with crab stuffed bacon. Or pick one of Mariscos’ festive large shrimp cocktails. Octopus, oysters, and scallops are other cocktail options.
Another specialty of coastal Mexico is the seafood tostada with choices of fish, octopus or Baja-style shrimp piled with fresh vegetables, sliced avocado and a wedge of lime onto a bed of tortilla chips.
And then there is ceviche, raw fish and shellfish “cooked” in lime juice. A Mexican seafood restaurant wouldn’t be worth its salt without ceviche, and Mariscos offers four options.
Mix it up with the surf and turf entrees such as shrimp and steak with jalapeno sauce or filet mignon with half a lobster.
If you’re looking to feed a whole table of diners, the mariscadas -- seafood platters -- are piled with a variety of fish and shellfish. They come with rice, beans and tortillas.
Round your meal off from a choice of sweet options such as fried ice cream, tres leches cake, flan or Bananas Foster.
Mariscos has plenty of the usual items found on the menus of most Mexican restaurants including burritos, quesadillas, arroz con pollo, and fish tacos. The restaurant offers a full bar with several festive drink specials paired with seafood. The restaurant is also open for lunch with a modest menu of burritos, tacos, steak and chicken.
But don’t let the higher-end nature of the dinner menu deter a visit. The atmosphere is casual and vibrant with big screen televisions and the occasional band playing traditional Mexican music.
For a casual lunch or a night out for fun, Mariscos Marlin offers plenty of satisfying options.