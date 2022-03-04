Mariscos Marlin Offers Coastal Cuisine

A new Mexican restaurant has brought the flavors of and ambiance of the west coast of Mexico to the Triad.

Mariscos Marlin Bar & Grill offers a boat load of seafood and fun.

The restaurant is at 2438 S. Stratford Road in a space that formerly housed Cities Bar & Grill, which closed in 2019.

Inspirations for many of the dishes at Mariscos Marlin come from the cuisine of the Mexican states of Sinaloa and Nayarit, on the west coast of the country. Think of destination ports like Mazatlán.

The region’s coastline is broken up with islands, bays and rivers where fisherman take their boats out daily and fish the waterways to bring in the catch of the day. And the same types of fish and shellfish can be found on the menu of Mariscos Marlin, where they are prepared in unique and savory ways.

Seafood such as tilapia, catfish, snapper, Marlin, shrimp, and octopus are grilled or fried and drizzled with garlic or chile sauce.