You might recognize Tina Firesheets’ name from stories she’s written for Winston-Salem Monthly.

Firesheets was a newspaper reporter for nearly 15 years and a magazine editor for nearly three. She now works in marketing and advertising.

Her love for storytelling remains strong. In her spare time, she enjoys interviewing and writing about people who pursue their passions and who are really good at what they do. She’s also inspired by those who face and overcome hardship and those whose stories are often underrepresented.

Her first book, “100 Things To Do In Winston-Salem Before You Die” was published in March by Reedy Fork Press.

She hopes to write more books and explore more creative projects.

1. What’s your favorite thing about Winston-Salem?

It’s hard to pin it to just one thing. But if I had to narrow it down, it would be its people and their passion for their city. Jeff Smith (of Smitty’s Notes) was the first person I called when starting this project. He knows so much about Winston-Salem, and he’s also someone I could talk to for hours. Marcheta Keefer, director of marketing and communications for Visit Winston-Salem, was hugely instrumental in helping me connect with folks in Winston-Salem. Everywhere I turned, I found people willing to help me.

Firesheets says: Look out for dining events, tastings and small tours where you get to meet the people behind the operations. Of course, I want people to buy the book and read it, but I also want to offer events that invite them to come and experience these things with me. So let's have fun exploring and discovering Winston-Salem together!

2. You don’t live in Winston-Salem. What led you to write this book, and will you write about your town, too?

I was asked if I might be interested in taking on the project. I think Reedy Fork Press was looking for a writer to do a 100 Things Winston-Salem. I had to submit a pretty extensive marketing plan before signing the contract. That really convinced me to do it.

Creators don’t often think about how they’re going to market what they make. I had to really think about it on the front-end, and it was clear from the beginning that my participation would be key to helping it be a success. I found that appealing and thought it would be a good learning opportunity.

I did worry that there might be some who would question whether I was qualified to write such a book since I didn’t live or work in Winston-Salem. But Michael Breedlove, from Visit Winston-Salem, made a good point about how that might have been an advantage. I was able to approach it from a fresher or outsider perspective.

It’s kind of like the idea that when you’re immersed in something all the time, you become oblivious to the magic or beauty that it offers.

I’ve always based my career in Greensboro, but I think there’s already 100 Things Greensboro.

3. Did anything surprise you during this project?

I fell in love with Winston-Salem. There’s so much cool stuff going on here. There’s so much art and culture, a rich history, hidden gems and great places to eat. I really want the book to be a celebration of all the best of what it has to offer.

4. You’re written for all kinds of publications and projects. How does writing a book differ from those?

Writing this kind of book was not unlike writing a lot of little articles. The challenge was juggling it with my full-time gig, my side hustles and passion projects and family responsibilities.

5. What if someone doesn’t have time to do all 100 things? Do you have a top five?

Well, the title of the book is “100 Things … Before You Die.” So, I guess, if you did 10 things a year for 10 years, that should be doable? 10 things a year equals one thing a month, with a couple of months flex.

I also think of this book as a starting point. It’s not possible to include everything. There are so many things that aren’t in here that I wish I could have included. So, if anything, I hope this book inspires people to make their own additions and explore beyond this list.

Here’s my top 5 faves:

• Old Salem: Love how you can be transported back in time. It feels very peaceful there.

• Reynolda House Museum and Gardens: I like it even better than Biltmore. It’s just as impressive but on a smaller scale. With the museum, gardens and Reynolda Village, there’s so much to offer.

• Summer on Trade music series: Such fun for the entire family.

• Fiesta, The Hispanic League’s annual festival: The best Latin food in the city on this day. Plus, the music and dancing. It’s just a really fun event.

• The Quarry at Grant Park: I love a good bridge that overlooks a body of water (in this case, the quarry), plus you can see the Winston-Salem skyline.