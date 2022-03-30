Mitchell Prime Properties Celebrates 10th Anniversary, New Headquarters and Larger Reach

John-Mark Mitchell believes in the power of numbers.

That’s why he celebrated the grand opening of Mitchell Prime Properties’ new headquarters on Feb. 22, or 2/22/22.

The numbers for this year represent his firm’s growing success.

The number 10: This year marks the firm’s 10th anniversary.

Another key number is 12,000: Mitchell recently moved into a new 12,000-square-foot headquarters building on Charlois Boulevard.

Finally, 40: Mitchell has more than 40 agents representing luxury properties from the beach to the mountains.

Careful growth, he says, has helped Mitchell Prime Properties expand its knowledge of the entire state and how to serve people in Winston-Salem and the Triad.

Three years ago, Mitchell opened an office in a building at Emerald Isle, on the Crystal Coast, and business is strong, he says.

“It’s amazing how many people here know people at Emerald Isle or they want a place at Emerald Isle,” he says. Customers often say, “Oh you can help us at Emerald Isle? Oh, my gosh, this is amazing.”

Mitchell says after research, he discovered that his firm is the first non-franchised residential real estate firm established in the Triad that has opened an office in another city outside the Triad.

When he was thinking about opening the Emerald Isle office, Mitchell said he took a look at his competitors.

“Let’s see who else has done this,” he says. “I’m not going to copy them, but I want to see what they did and where did they go. Nobody had done that.”

Mitchell says, “We discovered that we were the leader when I realized we had no one else to follow.

“We are just doing what we feel we need to do and where the market is,” he says. “We want to grow this market. We want to grow North Carolina.”

Mitchell has brokers in every metro area of the state, including Banner Elk, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Raleigh/Durham, Wilmington and Emerald Isle.

Luxury goes beyond numbers – and price tags – Mitchell says.

It means different things to different people. To some, luxury is a well-built modest home; for others, it’s a multi-million-dollar beach or mountain home.

“It’s the service that defines luxury and not the price alone,” Mitchell says. “That’d be silly to say that if you’ve got a $2 million house, you’re not going to put that under luxury, right? It also is to say that if you have a $250,000 home and it’s really looking good to that person, it may be, to their family, that it could be the most luxurious house they’ve ever had. And we want them to have the same experience.”

It’s that service attitude that brought Mitchell to open the new headquarters, designed to feel like a home for agents and customers alike.

And to add to a one-stop-shop approach, the company has office space for an attorney and representatives for Truliant Federal Credit Union and Farm Bureau insurance.

With 30 years’ experience as one of Winston-Salem’s top producers, Mitchell will reach another milestone later this year: The opening of the Mitchell Academy.

Mitchell Academy will open near the new Mitchell Building headquarters, which resembles a comfortable mid-century modern home.

The academy will welcome students from all companies and all disciplines who want to become “exceptional” real estate professionals, Mitchell says.

That’s why Mitchell says he is staffing it with leaders who are not just specialists in residential real estate, but in education.

“Our education director has a doctor of education degree, Dr. Scott Munsie,” Mitchell says.

Munsie says the approach is designed not only to teach fundamentals of real estate but also to enhance its students’ professionalism and connection to a wider industry.

“Mitchell Academy students will be able to link up with various business leaders committed to the importance of real estate in the Triad and surrounding counties in North Carolina,” he says.

“It’s been planned for quite a long time,” Mitchell says. “The problem was we didn’t have the right location. Didn’t have the right people. And it wasn’t the right time. Those factors disappeared only in the last six months, and everything just kind of puzzled itself together.”

His sole purpose in creating the academy, Mitchell says, is to take basic real estate instruction and add a level of refinement so the aspiring or working agent can do more than just earn a license to sell a house.

“There is a lack of concern, in my opinion, for the consumer. There is a lack of education on service. There’s a need for emphasis on how agents can better communicate with customers,” Mitchell says.

He adds, “If they’re not in it for service … then they’ll probably not be in it very long.”

The academy is not strictly for Mitchell employees but for all real estate professionals in the region.

And if that means helping agents from other companies to improve their technique and relations with customers, that’s a good thing for his company because it improves the image of the entire real estate profession, Mitchell says.

You might think the pandemic has stifled education initiatives, but Mitchell says remote education has only expanded his academy’s potential reach. He estimates the academy will have 75 to 100 people live in a classroom, plus online students.

He wants everyone in the industry to adopt his feeling that “once I stop learning, I stop growing.”

You may have seen one of Mitchell’s prominent billboards on Interstate 40. That’s not necessarily to draw new customers but to reinforce his image to the customers he’s already helped and hopes to help again.

He says that 85% of his company’s customers represent repeat business, proof that his company “gets it right” over and over.

“I’ve helped people make massively wonderful financial decisions in their life,” Mitchell says without a trace of bragging. “That makes me very happy. And they’ve done it repeatedly, through the use of our service, and the knowledge that we give them. And it’s very rewarding.”

In the end, he says, “we’re not about the numbers. And we’re not churning out things that just say, ‘If you do 400 closings, then you’re the No. 1 in the area, and that’s what makes you important.’ At the end of the day, the lives that we’ve affected in some large or small part is what makes our job relevant.”