Money questions? Financial Planners Offer Answers

Q: My employer has indicated it will be paying sizable bonuses before the end of the year. Can I have all or a portion of my bonus go into my 401(k)?

A: Yes. Since you are age 50, you may, by way of salary deferral, contribute up to $26,000 to your 401(k). If you chose a percentage of your salary to go into your 401(k), the same percentage of the bonus should go into your 401(k), but confirm that with your company. If you would like more of your bonus to go into your 401(k), you need to let your employer know before receiving the bonus. — Jay Stokes, Stokes Wealth

Q: I am a real estate investor waiting for a good deal to come along. How should I invest my cash to get more interest while waiting?

A: Cash is where you should be for the short term. Check rates of online financial institutions for the highest yields. Ultra-Short Bond Funds may be a good alternative. — Gregg Collier, Collier Financial Solutions Inc.

Q: My wife is the primary beneficiary of my IRA. Can she distribute 25% each to my three children upon my death?