MORE to love in Morehead City, from dining to fishing

PLAN YOUR VISIT

DINE OUT: From fine dining to dive bars and eateries with a view, Morehead City has something for every palate. Go high-brow to low-brow, the choice is yours.

• Floyd's 1921: Fine dining (Floyd Olmstead, Escoffier-French trained chef)

• Full Circle Café: Fine dining

• Catch 109: Fine dining (Thursday is “Local Night” with special menu from 4-6 p.m.; live music at 5:30 p.m. Try the Tempura Vegetable Fries.)

• The Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant: The 1930s restaurant is an institution with its retro atmosphere, good seafood and a place to dock your boat.

• Promise Land Market: Great lunch space with a quirky "Mullet Bar."

• Jack's Waterfront Bar & Pizza Kitchen: Fun, three-story waterfront bar with better-than-average bar food. (Try the crab dip and the meatball/macaroni dish served in a cast iron skillet.)

DINE IN

• Blue Ocean Seafood Markets: for a night in with the family stop by this local favorite. The seafood is straight off the boat. The usual suspects are there - flounder, mackerel, snapper and more. Trigger fish is the new darling with chefs and it is usually on hand. Grab a bottle of wine to go with dinner.

• For an upscale farmers’ market: Head to Morehead City Market for everything you could want - frozen casseroles, pies, to peanuts and wine. You want it – they have it.

DRINK: From cocktails to brew, local bars and restaurants serve up libations just the way you like it. No bar or eatery is too small to serve up a good, cold drink.

• Arendell Room: The local bar where “everyone knows your name” is laid-back with friendly service. Bartenders serve up delicious, custom cocktails. Try the Cumber Collins for the smoothest gin drink around.

• Tight Lines Pub & Brewing: Local craft brewery

• Taps & Tackle: Local dive bar (with good food)

• Catch 109, Jack’s Waterfront, Full Circle.. and on and on….

PLAY

• Kayak to Sugarloaf Island for a taste of a sound-side beach, about 1/10th of a mile from downtown docks.

• Fish: Take the Carolina Princess Charter boat out to fish for a half day up to 24 hours.

• Take a ferry ride to Cape Lookout

• Boat or charter over to Shackleford Banks to see the wild horses

• Walk on the beach at Fort Macon

• Go on a dive (year-round) with Olympus Dive Center

• Dance: Get your dancing shoes on with the Alive at Five Summer Concert Series from June to October (select weekend days)

SHOP

• Dee Gee's Gifts & Books: Find the perfect treasure or gift in this upscale gift store that’s been around since 1934.

• Sea Paws: Independent pet store

• Parson’s General Store: Eclectic, décor items for the home

• BluSail Golitz Gallery: Handmade ceramics and abstract art

• Core Sound Waterfowl Museum Store: To see Crystal Coast and “Down East” culture, this is a favorite.