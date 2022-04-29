MORE to love in Morehead City, from dining to fishing

On a breezy spring night, I had just left Jack’s Waterfront Bar where fans were crowded around the bar – eating better than average bar food and cheering on Duke and Carolina. Even at the Crystal Coast, people stop to watch the Big Blue rivalry.
Not everyone was watching the game. A small group of art-loving wine drinkers were having their own kind of fun on this Saturday night. The studio doors were thrown wide open and heads were bowed – laughing, talking, and painting – as their own creations on canvas came alive at Wine & Design of Morehead City.
You never know what you will see in Morehead City. The largest town in the Crystal Coast region (also called in Inner Banks) has a lot going for it – great food (and, plenty of fresh seafood), outdoor adventure, and always the beauty of coastal water.
Within walking distance, shops, restaurants and tours promise lazy days getting to know the town at the pace you want to set.
The pedestrian friendly coastal downtown is the perfect place to get your FitBit steps in while taking in the sights, sounds and smells that are uniquely Morehead. So, put on your walking shoes, slather on some sunscreen and get going.
Visitors get a hint they are in “Fishermen’s paradise” with the presence of the fishing and charter boats that line the water with colorful names. Hanging high for people to see is a life-size Marlin replica to signify the Big Rock Blue Marlin Festival held every September.
The wildly popular event that kicked off in 1957, brings in fishing fleets and crews (one is Michael Jordan’s), each hoping to pull in the big haul, as fans line up to watch the weigh-in. In 2021, the tournament was the most successful with 270 boats and $4.75 million purse.
What to do if you are not a fishing fanatic? There is plenty to see-and-do in the popular Crystal Coast town, from shopping, eating fresh seafood to getting on the water.
A fun way to get to know the city is to take a self-guided tour on the Fishwalk to see the 14 fish sculptures scattered around downtown. The glazed, four-dimensional clay sculptures depict various species such as Blue Marlin, Saltfish, Atlantic Menhaden and others.
In the evenings, the surrounding neighborhood is made for sitting on front porches with a glass of tea or a gin-and-tonic, waving and chatting with neighbors or walking the family canine.
Streets lined with colorful, eclectic homes show off beautiful gardens filled with fig trees from the “Promised Land.”
The word “promise” lingers in the air and with it a summer full of fun, lots of laughter and plenty of visitors. To learn about the city’s history with the “Promised Land,” you will have to visit and find out for yourself.