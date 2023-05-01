I had my now 16-year-old daughter, Sarah, when I was 23.

Up until I got married in 2021, I was a single mom most of those years.

I told everyone I was done having kids. Not going to lie: A lot of it had to do with the terrible 24-plus hours of labor, including over six hours of pushing. That’s the kind of torture the CIA can’t even train people for!

Labor woes aside, for the longest time, I just felt I was meant to be a mommy to an only child. Then, as the years progressed, I thought, surely, “I’m too old to have babies now.”

So, that became my new reason for not having more kids. So, I stuck to my done-with-kids belief.

However, that “never say never” expression is true. I should have listened more closely to the song, “Never Say Never” in the movie, “An American Tale.”

Life, fate or whatever you’d like to call it decided I needed to be a mom of multiple kids.

In June 2022, my husband and I welcomed another little girl, Sarina, into the world. She was a “rainbow baby” after we had a miscarriage.

After my miscarriage and several months of trying to conceive (so much for never having kids again), I was so happy when that pregnancy test was positive. Then, believe it or not, I was grateful for the first-trimester morning sickness as it kept me distracted from thinking I might have another miscarriage.

If you ask anyone who knows Sarina, then you will hear she is the happiest little baby around. Her teenage sister dotes over her, and they are the cutest pair. It figures Sarina would be happy with all that attention, right?

Motherhood in my late 30s was certainly very different than it was in my early 20s. I’m more settled in a career and more sure of myself – as a person and mother. I felt much more comfortable in being a new mom than I did back then. Maybe a little too comfortable as life and fate interjected again.

As I write this, we are now expecting one more little girl, Scarlett, in June.

Yep, that’s right, “Irish Twins!” In a little over a year, I will have gone from one to three daughters!

I probably should be laughing at my “never having any more kids” younger self, but instead I choose to be grateful for the opportunity to raise more wonderful, beautiful girls!

We can’t wait to welcome Scarlett into our soon-to-be family of five!

So, the next time you hear yourself saying never, just remember – life doesn’t always listen to never!