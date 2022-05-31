National Black Theatre Festival Will Return With a Bang in August

“Put on your purple and black.”

“The festival is back.”

Get ready to hear this call-and-response again and again throughout the National Black Theatre Festival, Aug. 1-6, in Winston-Salem.

The chant has new meaning this year. For the first time since its founding in 1989, the NBFT had to postpone the full event in 2021 because of COVID-19.

Instead, it presented an abbreviated festival, Holy Ground Revival: A Weeklong Celebration of the Arts! in Winston Square Park. The free mini-festival included theater, movies, music and more and served as a placeholder for this year’s festival.

WANT TO GO? What: Black Theatre Festival Dates: Aug. 1-6 Tickets: $10-$60, are available at nbtf.org; 336-723-7907; N.C. Black Rep office, 419 Spruce St., June 6-Aug. 6. During the festival: Tickets will be for sale 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. Details: nbtf.org

Amid drumbeats on the street, you’ll also hear shouts of “Black theater, holy ground,” and liberal use of the word “marvtastic” coined by the festival’s founder and first artistic director, Larry Leon Hamlin, who passed away in 2007.

The City of Arts and Innovation fulfills the highest expectations that its name implies during the National Black Theatre Festival, which is produced biennially by the North Carolina Black Repertory Co., also founded by Hamlin in 1979.

The festival will open with a star-studded gala event that includes dinner and celebrity speeches and performances.

With its African dancers and musicians, stilt-walkers, drummers and more, the gala sets the mood for the entire week’s celebration of African-American theater and culture.

After the gala dinner and show, the entire company proceeds to the Stevens Center, just a block away, for the opening-night entertainment, usually a spectacular musical-theater production.

The full schedule of plays, events, and activities will be announced and published on the website June 6.

“We have a great selection of shows this year,” says Jackie Alexander, artistic director of the festival and N.C Black Rep. “You can find what you want. There is something for every taste.

The celebrity co-chairs are an important component of the festival. This year they are Lisa Arrindell of “Madea’s Family Reunion” and “Livin’ Large,” and Petri Hawkins Byrd, best known as Bailiff Byrd from the “Judge Judy” TV show.

“They are the ambassadors of the festival,” Alexander says. “They show up at tons of events and do workshops, and champion the festival throughout the week.

“Right now, they both are getting people excited about the festival in their communities. They are both engaged and excited to be here. Having two people who are excited about it really creates a buzz.”

Alexander says the 2019 festival was the biggest ever: the most tickets sold, the most attendees (more than 60,000), and a visit from members of the American Theatre Critics Association who wrote about the festival for their readers nationwide.

He is hoping for a similar turnout this year for a festival that will present about 130 performances, including new works and classics of the Black theater by professional companies worldwide.

“Reservations at hotels have been good, but there’s no way – with COVID – that we can really know how many people will show up until Aug. 1,” he says. The festival brings millions of dollars into the local economy.

In addition to the paid theatrical offerings, the festival offers a wide array of free activities, including :

• The Garland Thompson Sr. Readers’ Theatre of New Works provides a showcase for original works written and read by renowned and aspiring artists for an audience of theater professionals and the general public.

• The International Colloquium, a collaboration among NBTF, Winston-Salem State University, and the Black Theatre Network, Aug. 4-5. Theater professionals and scholars facilitate the two-day intellectual forum.

• The International Vendors Market Aug. 3-6 in the Benton Convention Center. Live entertainment enhances the experience of shopping with vendors from all over the world and getting to know festival sponsors who will also have booths there.

• The National Black Film Fest provides morning entertainment with a showcase of work from independent filmmakers.

• TeenTastic provides teens, 13-17, with experiences designed to capture their talent and creativity and motivate them to excel.

• The Youth Celebrity Project lets children interact with celebrities and theater professionals, attend age-appropriate productions and have a chance to perform.

Awards and scholarships are an exciting aspect of the festival.

New this year, the Mabel P. Robinson Emerging Artists Awards were named in honor of Robinson, a veteran of Broadway, television and film, who was also an educator, and a former artistic director of N.C. Black Rep. Six scholarships to acting, directing and design students (two in each discipline) to attend the 2022 NBTF, and two other theater conferences will be announced during the festival.

The second Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin Award, named to honor the late festival executive producer emeritus and former board president of N.C. Black Rep, will be announced during the festival. The award facilitates five rolling world premieres for the winning play.