Naughty or Nice? Sonja West writes ‘letters from Santa’

She volunteered to help with the candle tea for the first time just two years ago.

“I volunteered for like five sessions – being so close, it was just easy for me to go up there, do the shift and come home,” she says

That gung-ho attitude likely played a role in her being invited to be co-chairwoman in 2020 and chairwoman this year.

Her granddaughters enjoy seeing her participate, she says.

“They think it’s really cool when I get dressed up in my costume,” she says. ”I think they’ve learned a lot; it’s kind of rubbed off on them a bit, which I’m more than happy to see. It’s been fun.”

Before women of the church decided to offer a community tea, Moravian families would visit in each other’s homes, admire holiday greenery (pre-Christmas tree) and putzes.

A putz is a scene, often a nativity.

Home Moravian’s Candle Tea usually features two large putzes — nativity and a Salem scene, started in 1949 by model railroad builders. That one has grown each year and includes fresh “snow” with tiny “footprints.”