Naughty or Nice? Sonja West writes ‘letters from Santa’

Kae Roberts didn’t know much about Moravians when she moved to Winston-Salem in 2018.
But today she’s the chairwoman of the annual Candle Tea, organized by the Women's Fellowship of Home Moravian Church.
The tea has been a treasured local tradition since 1929, and this relative newcomer has served alongside church members “whose family names are on some of the buildings,” Roberts says with a laugh.
When she retired as assistant director of student information systems for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Roberts moved to Winston-Salem to be closer to her daughter’s family.
Her new home was blocks away from Old Salem –and from Home Moravian, established in 1771.
“When I first starting going to services up there, I literally walked up the hill,” the self-proclaimed history buff says.
Roberts grew up as a Presbyterian, and, as she visited Home Moravian, she discovered “they were a whole lot like Presbyterians.”
“I joke and say that they’re both alike in that both have a lot of committees,” she says with a laugh.
The church is “warm and friendly and small,” says Roberts, who attended a huge church in Charlotte.
“Maybe I was ready for that kind of atmosphere,” she says. “And the people were just so friendly.”
She volunteered to help with the candle tea for the first time just two years ago.
“I volunteered for like five sessions – being so close, it was just easy for me to go up there, do the shift and come home,” she says
That gung-ho attitude likely played a role in her being invited to be co-chairwoman in 2020 and chairwoman this year.
Her granddaughters enjoy seeing her participate, she says.
“They think it’s really cool when I get dressed up in my costume,” she says. ”I think they’ve learned a lot; it’s kind of rubbed off on them a bit, which I’m more than happy to see. It’s been fun.”
Before women of the church decided to offer a community tea, Moravian families would visit in each other’s homes, admire holiday greenery (pre-Christmas tree) and putzes.
A putz is a scene, often a nativity.
Home Moravian’s Candle Tea usually features two large putzes — nativity and a Salem scene, started in 1949 by model railroad builders. That one has grown each year and includes fresh “snow” with tiny “footprints.”
The Christmas story, hot tea, sweet bread and beeswax candles – symbolizing that Jesus is the light of the world, its red holder symbolizing his blood – are all part of the annual commemoration.
Because this year’s celebration is outside, the large, fragile putzes won’t be on display, Roberts says.
“It’s more like a festival this year,” she says.
Last year’s Candle Tea was a drive-thru event, but this year, people are invited to stroll through Salem Square, check out displays and do a little shopping, from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 (rain date Dec. 11).
Many local and global charities benefit from the Candle Tea, which raises money from admission fees.
The stroll-thru event will help make up for lost admission revenue by selling small Moravian stars and Christingles – another advent symbol, made with an orange and a candle, Roberts says.
The Moravian star, with its many points, was developed as part of a geography lesson in a Moravian boys’ school in Germany, Roberts says.
Unlike many religions, Moravians have celebrated Advent – the four weeks leading up to Christmas – “ever since they formed as a faith,” Roberts says.
“I think that’s kind of a neat thing that now a lot of the other faiths have gone back to — really celebrating the coming of Christ and not just Christmas Eve but the lead-up to it,” she says.
Early in America’s history, straight-laced puritans frowned upon the sharing of faith, but Moravians did just that, through their missions and observances, Roberts says.
“They were always big believers in celebrating the birth of Christ,” she says.
