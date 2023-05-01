This year is a big year for nature fans in North Carolina. North Carolina has designated 2023, The Year of the Trail and all 100 counties are participating with events that connect locals and visitors to the great outdoors.

The Year of the Trail celebrates North Carolina’s vast network of trails that wind through forest and rural trails to urban greenways. Some trails lead to the water and blueways that take kayak and canoe enthusiast through rivers and lakes.

The good news about hiking, walking and strolling is that it’s free.

All ages can walk, and the benefits are proven from increased physical fitness to feeling better mentally. And walking can be sold or a team sport with people or the family canine. The benefits are endless.

What are you waiting for?

Find a trail, grab your dog or a friend and get moving this year in the great state that is made for walking.

NEARBY TRAILS

Rural and urban trails are found throughout the Triad. Here are some trails to explore on foot or by boat.

Winston-Salem: Our city has trails that wind through woods, pastures and through the metropolitan city:

Long Branch Trail, runs from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, through Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, under Business 40, to Salem Creek Greenway.

The Strollway, from Fourth Street to the Old Salem Visitors Center and Salem Avenue.

Salem Lake Trail, which encircles Salem Lake in Salem Lake Park, 815 Salem Lake Road.

Bethania trails, conservancy-protected lands with four hiking trails through verdant forests and preserved farmlands. Trail starting points include Mill Shoppes parking lot and Bethania-Rural Hall Road.

The new Stuart and Emma Thomas Memorial Trail at the Crossnore Communities for Children, which opened in April. The trail travels over protected pastures, through beautiful forest space, and out to one of the best downtown skyline views in Winston-Salem. Cyclists not permitted.

Mt. Airy: The Mt. Airy Granite City Greenway has something for everyone with 6.6 miles of greenway. Bikers and walkers take in the beauty of the scenic route that borders Lovill's Creek and the Ararat River. Boat accesses are along the trail. Click on the Granite City Greenway Map for details.

Yadkin Valley Region: See the beauty of the Yadkin Valley region from water, land and parks.

Riverside Trails: River hikes offer the beauty of water and land. Here are some Triad favorite river hikes including some trails along the Yadkin River near Winston-Salem.

Surry County: Surry has an amazing system of river trails on four rivers (Ararat, Yadkin, Fisher and Mitchell Rivers). To access the map, click here.

TRAIL EVENTS

The little town of Elkin is celebrating NC Trail Days in a big way June 1 through 4 with a festival celebrating the great outdoors, the N.C. Mountains to Sea Trail and local trails.

Throughout the year, the trail-happy city keeps people active on Carter Falls, the Elkin-Alleghany Rail Trail, and Wells Knob. Maps here.

Bring bikes, boats and boots to enjoy the weekend with trail lovers from all over. The weekend packs in plenty during the festival from guided hikes, adventure film night, low-country boil, free live music, a Trail Days gathering, kid's events, mountain bike clinics, demos and rentals, and much more.

On June 3, kayakers can take an easy 2.8-mile trip on the Yadkin River.

Here are some Triad events:

May 3: Fisher River Park Disc Golf, Dobson. The town opens its new disc golf course in Fisher River Park this day.

May 10: Teachers on Trails, Chinqua-Penn Walking Trails, Reidsville. Educators in Rockingham County get out and walk on this scenic trail.

May 13: Downtown Greenway Guided Walking Tour, Greensboro. LOFI Park on the Downtown Greenway – take a 4-mile walk along Greensboro's downtown greenway and learn about the greenway, history, public art and more.

May 13: Piedmont Environmental Center Dogwood Trail Hike, High Point. Join staff for a monthly hike on High Point's trails and greenways. Walks are 60-90 minutes and vary in distance.

May 16: Guilford County Farm Hike, Elon. Enjoy a 2-mile hike around the farm in the quaint town of Elon. Registration required.

May 21 : Hike to Russell Gold Mine in the Uwharrie National Forest, Montgomery. Visit the site of one of the largest gold mines until the 1900s.

June 3: Purgatory Mountain Spring Trail Ribbon Cutting, Asheboro. See one of the region's newest trails in downtown.

To check out the full schedule of Trail Day events, click here.