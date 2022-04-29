Next-door Hair Salon Offers Nod to Old Salem

After several earlier careers, John Mark Swink has found that he's happiest working from home, sweet home.

Swink runs The Salon at Salem Cottage, a hair salon beside his home on West Clemmonsville Road, which has been custom-made to his specifications – and in honor of his love of the architectural style of Old Salem.

Swink grew up in Rockingham in Richmond County, and went to school here at the UNC School of the Arts. And with the campus's proximity to Old Salem, he grew fond of that community, he says, because of "incredible craftsmanship, symmetry, simplicity and functionality."

"They're just beautiful houses, they're very solid," he says. "It has a feeling of history and quality and workmanship and craftsmanship."

His career as a hairstylist, he says, came about "definitely through the back door."

"I came to Winston-Salem in 1991," he explains. "I was an opera performer major at the School of the Arts in their master's program. After that, I moved to New York and worked in opera and musical theater for about 10 years. Then I had a weird viral sinus infection that paralyzed my vocal chords partially, which kind of ended that part of my career."

At that point, he had already thought about leaving New York to go back to family and friends in North Carolina.

Since he had an affinity for Winston-Salem and still had friends from his School of the Arts days, he came back considering getting a doctorate in voice so he could teach. He taught for two years at High Point University but could see that wasn't his calling – and that it would be difficult to teach voice with his vocal chords.

"You kind of need to be able to make sounds to teach sounds," he says.

He wound up at Parkland High School in 2006, teaching in its theater department for several years. He loved the kids and directing plays, he says, but "I didn't like being a teacher and having to follow a curriculum."

With his provisional license about to expire, he was looking for a new line of work when a friend suggested he look into working at a hair salon.

He attended beauty school for 10 months and got started in October 2010 at Salon 939 on Burke Street in downtown Winston-Salem. He enjoyed it but eventually decided to branch out on his own and open a salon beside his home.

The change came during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The salon was shut down for two months, and I had two months in the prettiest spring we have ever had,” he says. “I have a great back porch, and I sat on that swing and looked over... I thought 'I love being here, I don't like leaving here, I like spending my time here.'"

He enjoyed working at the downtown salon, but didn't see sunlight from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. some days.

"So I started turning it over in my mind, and figuring, OK, I pay this much for booth rent, I wonder if I just built something, what that mortgage would be."

He reached out to Mike Wilkes of MW Construction, who had renovated Swink's home when he first moved back to Winston-Salem and had always done stellar work.

"We have been planning this project for several years, so he knew exactly what he wanted to do," Wilkes says. "His home is a period home that has great detail, and he wanted to blend the same into his new hairstyling shop/addition."

They worked to mix the style of Old Salem and some Pinehurst architecture into the project. Because of zoning, various permits and red tape, they determined it needed to be attached to his house by a roofline and meet size restrictions for him to run the business connected to his home. They worked hard to make sure that with all that, it also fit with the style of the original home.

"He always knows what he wants," Wilkes says. "There's no detail, no pages left unturned... At the end of the day, I'm very excited for him. He has a very short commute – four steps – and he texts me regularly telling me how much he loves it.

"That's the greatest satisfaction, when I hear that from my clients."

Elisa Radatovich, one of Swink's clients for more than seven years, says she has been impressed with the results.

"It's cozy; it's just amazing," she says. "I love everything he's done with it... it's just beautiful, it's much more personal, and it's a nice space to get your hair done. It feels like a spa."

Swink is understandably proud of both the renovations to his home and the addition of the salon. He does such bustling business, he says, that he isn't taking any new clients currently; his schedule is full with loyal customers, many of whom followed him from downtown to his new location.

"My house is the child I don't have to send to college," he says. "That's where my disposable income goes, is my house."