What started as a fun hobby and love of plants and flowers blossomed into a small business for two longtime Winston-Salem neighbors and friends.

Earlier this year, Sherry Frino and Emery Bettis started Rooted Container Design. The duo creates custom planters on-site at customers’ homes or businesses to compliment spaces and aesthetics.

“We love combining annuals, perennials, evergreens, and seasonal items for a ‘wow’ factor, and we provide specific maintenance instructions to clients,” Frino says.

Container gardening is a collection of one or more pots planted seasonally, adding color and interest to outdoor spaces. Rooted Container Design works with clients’ current containers and provides plant choices based on location and maintenance requirements. One-time plantings; yearly, seasonal subscriptions; special-event container designs; and holiday ‘grab and go’ pots are offered.

“We come to your home or business and do the planting for you, and we have the knowledge and creativity to determine what works best in your space based on light conditions, scale and level of commitment to maintenance,” Frino says.

No containers? No problem.

“We love helping clients source containers that are right for their space and budget,” she says.

The company also provides free phone consultations with customers.

For information about Rooted Container Design, visit rootedcontainerdesign.com or email hello@rootedcontainerdesign.com.

“Once an installation is scheduled, we design based on what plants are in season, container location and the clients’ color preferences,” Frino says.

Frino says the launch of their business has been fun and exciting.

“Many of our customers are busy with jobs and families and love that we can take container planting off their to-do list,” she says.

As their children transition to high school and college, the next-door neighbors’ new business is helping them ease into an empty nest.

Frino’s daughter graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 2022 and is a student at the University of Southern California. Emery’s oldest child will graduate from Reynolds this year and head to college, and her youngest will be a high school freshman.

“Starting a business has been a great way to jump into this new phase in life,” Frino says.

A North Carolina native, Bettis grew up surrounded by the natural beauty of the Appalachian Mountains.

“When I originally moved to Winston-Salem to start my studies at Salem College, I discovered a different kind of beauty in the historical gardens of Salem,” she says. “Since my time at college, I have dipped my toe into many adventures, both personally and professionally.”

Bettis moved back to Winston-Salem in 2010 in time for her children to start school.

“After moving back to Winston, I joined Evergreen Garden Club, where I was able to connect with others who have a passion for gardening and explore deeper my own love for nature,” she says.

Frino grew up surrounded by family members who had flower and large vegetable gardens, so it was only natural for her to follow in their footsteps.

“I love working part time as a physical therapist and spend the rest of my time attending live music events with my family, taking care of my garden and expanding my rose and dahlia collection,” she says.

“Container gardening has given me a chance to experiment with new flowers and plant combinations, as well as express my creativity with the seasons.”

Both Bettis and Frino enjoy growing cut flowers, herbs and vegetables and sharing what they grow with neighbors and friends.

“And, of course, we have an assortment of containers and raised bed gardens,” Frino says.

Co-owners of Rooted Container Design, Frino serves as president and a designer, and Bettis serves as secretary/treasurer and a designer. The two say their goal for the company is to make the process of creating container gardens easy, convenient and affordable for their clients.

“Our hope is that each time you step outside, you feel relaxed and joyful that your planters are enhancing your space,” Frino say.